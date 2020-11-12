Results Archive
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Full Schedule

Villopoto Headlines Monster Energy Master of the Pit (Bikes) Dec 5

November 12, 2020 9:15am | by:
Villopoto Headlines Monster Energy Master of the Pit (Bikes) Dec 5

New York, NYFITE announced today its newest iteration to the streaming combat sports and motorsports platform, the Monster Energy Master of the Pit, where the best pit bike racer of 2020 will be crowned. FITE will broadcast the event live from Switchback MX in Butler, Pennsylvania on December 5.

For the first-time ever, racers will have the opportunity to qualify to race against Ryan Villopoto, Willy Browning, and Carson Brown. Villopoto is a nine-time AMA Motocross and Supercross Champion. Browning is a member of the winning 2018 Pit Bike of Nations team and is one of the most accomplished pit bike racers ever. Brown is the only pit bike racer to never lose a single race.

“I am ready to take on all challengers for a chance to race against this elite group of riders and a chance for the crown,” said Villopoto. “Me and my boys are coming to Switchback MX to lay it all on the line. We will officially determine who the Monster Energy Master of the Pit is for 2020.”

The overall event will crown champions in the following classes:

Stacyc 12
Stacyc 16
Ryan Villopoto PW 50cc
Monster Energy Master of the Pit Pro
Monster Energy Master of the Pit Industry
Monster Energy Master of the Pit Pro Women

The pit bike nation will converge on Switchback MX. Registration will be open shortly.

The live December 5 PPV event will be preceded by a live, free pre-show on FITE. Available globally, fans can order this live event which includes replays and watch it online, via mobile, Smart TV or favorite OTT device.

This is the sport that will reignite the world of racing. Be a part of it.

More information and to order now

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with 2.7MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, Vewd, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. If it Happens, it’s on FITE.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
January 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now