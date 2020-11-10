Results Archive
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
AJE Motorsports Announces Title Sponsor, Third Rider for 2021

November 10, 2020 10:05am | by:
AJE Motorsports Announces Title Sponsor, Third Rider for 2021

Earlier this week, the AJE Motorsports team announced Motul had signed on as the title sponsor, becoming the AJE Motorsports/Motul team. The Arizona-based team has also announced Derek Kelley will race for the team in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, joining already-announced Chris Blose and Mitchell Falk.

Kelley announced the news on his Instagram with the following caption:

“I am happy to announce I will be racing for @aje.motorsports @motulusa @gasgas.official for the 2021 @supercrosslive season! I am excited for the opportunity and for the year to come!”

The team posted the following on its Instagram page:

“It’s been a big week for AJE Motorsports/Motul and the good news continues. We have completed our roster for the 2021 SX season with the signing of @_derekkelley . Derek is a young rider with lots of heart and his dedication to this sport is unrivaled. We are all excited to start working together and get this 2021 season underway.”

Kelley made his supercross debut this year with the JMC Motorsports Racing team, finishing 23rd in the 250SX West Region with a season best 14th at both St. Louis Supercross and Salt Lake City 4. In his second go round in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Kelley finished 26th in the 250 Class with a new career best 15th overall at the finale in California.

The team announced in October they would be switching from Husqvarna FC 250 models to GasGas Motorcycle MC 250F models for 2021.

