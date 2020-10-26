Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from 100%:

100% Racecraft 2 Goggle

The championship winning Racecraft 2 goggle takes everything from the previous rendition and builds. Refined for today’s demands of the fastest racers in the world, the Racecraft 2 provides a superior vision system with an expansive field of view and unmatched comfort.

- Improved fitment and seal with increased field of view

- Dual injected, wide outriggers for a balanced fit

- Supports triple post tear-offs for secure fitment

- Ultra-thick triple layer face foam soaks up sweat

- 45mm wide silicone coated strap for maximum grip

- 9-point lens retention system secures lens in frame

- Slash logo embellishment detail

- Anti-fog coated polycarbonate lens for clear vision

- Removable nose guard deflects roost & debris

- Pure molding eliminates sewing for a seamless strap

- Racecraft 2/Accuri 2/Strata 2 utilize same lens and tear-off’s

MSRP: $75