Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
TGI Freeday: Win A 100% Racecraft 2 Goggle

October 26, 2020 12:30pm
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from 100%:

100% Racecraft 2 Goggle

The championship winning Racecraft 2 goggle takes everything from the previous rendition and builds. Refined for today’s demands of the fastest racers in the world, the Racecraft 2 provides a superior vision system with an expansive field of view and unmatched comfort.
- Improved fitment and seal with increased field of view
- Dual injected, wide outriggers for a balanced fit
- Supports triple post tear-offs for secure fitment
- Ultra-thick triple layer face foam soaks up sweat
- 45mm wide silicone coated strap for maximum grip
- 9-point lens retention system secures lens in frame
- Slash logo embellishment detail
- Anti-fog coated polycarbonate lens for clear vision
- Removable nose guard deflects roost & debris
- Pure molding eliminates sewing for a seamless strap
- Racecraft 2/Accuri 2/Strata 2 utilize same lens and tear-off’s
MSRP: $75

