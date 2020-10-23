The 12th round (of 13) of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will take place this weekend with the Ironman GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.
The 15th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the MXGP paddock takes on one final round at Lommel for the MXGP of Lommel, set for Sunday, October 25.
Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
IronmanSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Sunday, October 25
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Lommel (Bel)Sunday, October 25
2020 Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|277
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|216
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|173
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|157
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|150
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|270
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|267
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|263
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|194
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|180
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|291
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|250
|3
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|187
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|183
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|276
|2
|Rachael Archer
|248
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|196
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|154
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|533
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|478
|3
|Jorge Prado
|476
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|461
|5
|Romain Febvre
|421
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|623
|2
|Jago Geerts
|551
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|457
|4
|Jed Beaton
|429
|5
|Ben Watson
|417
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Race Day Schedule
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Ironman GNCC Race Day Schedule
Sunday, October 25, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Main Image by Mitch Kendra.