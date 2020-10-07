Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
At the 2020 Thunder Valley National, four different riders compiled six different saves that we are now asking you, the fans, to vote for the best one. Between Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Barcia both having close calls in each of their motos, Dylan Ferrandis nearly falling, and Hunter Lawrence getting sideways, vote for the best save from Thunder Valley now!
Who has the best save at the Thunder Valley National?
ABOUT MIPS
Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, MIPS and its innovative Brain Protection System (BPS) provide helmet-based safety and protection of the brain for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the MIPS BPS is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and even construction. MIPS protects many of the elite motocross racers around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot for an added level of protection. Head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.