Aside from Cairoli’s latest, admirable demonstration of longevity it was heart-warming to see and hear fans getting passionate about racing. The volume and impact was nowhere near a “normal” Mantova but in this forced 2020 “MXGP-lite” experience it was encouraging to see that people are still there and are still moved by scenes, action, and heroes.

MXGP wraps in a little over a month. Cairoli can almost start to visualize a milestone tenth world championship. As the dates click down the possibility of it gets tantalizingly closer. With injuries and other issues (national championship obligations forcing some riders to leave Mantova prematurely) the gate was a sparse 23 riders in Italy. Endurance in a short space of time, perfection as well as balls-out bravery will be the rare concoction needed to bring the 2020 crown home.

As for Cairoli’s knee, the KTM man will face a dilemma at some point soon. The possibility of reconstructive surgery means he will skirt very close to the beginning of the 2021 season because the final 2020 date in Arco di Trento is on November 8. If Cairoli foregoes an operation will he be competitive through a potentially longer and more arduous calendar next year? If he wins title #10 will he then retire in glory and cancel that final year contract with KTM? Still lots to be decided.

3. Vialle’s Volley Countered By Geerts

Tom Vialle still has a 46-point advantage over Jago Geerts at the top of the MX2 standings after 11 rounds. For the fourth time in 2020 they finished 1-2 and the two have been on the podium together six times. Vialle has ten moto wins to Geerts’ nine. They have four overall victories each. Vialle’s nine rostrum trophies to Geerts’ seven explains the difference in points.

In Mantova, Vialle bossed the first moto. Geerts closed within a second of Vialle’s rear wheel but the Frenchman dropped his lap-times from low 55s and 56s to 54s and then eased away again with three circulations to go. Even Red Bull KTM Sport Manager Joel Smets was shaking his head in admiration of the coolness and composure that the 19-year-old showed as race leader.