The ninth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #203

MXGP Mantova: all the pics & perspective. Results changes, drama and sadness from the ninth round of MXGP but the series rolls on regardless. The standings remain close and MXGP/MX2 will still twist yet.

MotoGP: images & Blogs from Catalunya. Another Yamaha-fest with a double dose of Suzuki blue from the slippery climes of Barcelona. Check out a super gallery of photos & words from the end of the last triple header.

All the edge; Streetfighter V4 verdict. Does it ride as mean as it looks? Roland Brown gets throttle-happy with Ducati’s latest expression of a naked bike. Read the review inside.

MX insight: Chassis, Goggles & Tom Vialle. Special feature stories on MXGP chassis’, the advancement of goggle technology and perhaps the best narrative of Grand Prix in 2020.