30th Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Race Report

Sunday’s Big Dave Vet Homecoming Motocross took off the gate honoring Big Dave’s passion to the vet motocross community. An assortment of age classes as well as vintage classes were offered for Sunday’s motocross racing. In the 25+ A class it was Steve Roman Jr. grabbing the lead and earning both moto wins, with Josh Heintz coming through in second overall while Darryn Durham rounded out the top three overall in the 25+ A class.

Darryn Durham would take away the 30+ A class overall win after going 1-1. Roman Jr. found himself with second overall after 3-2 finishes on the day in 30+ A. Josh Heintz, James Singer and Bryan Bachman rounded out the top four riders. James Singer earned the 35+ class overall win after going 1-2 and battling with Calvin Kent, who went 4-1 on the day.

Randy Lawson went 1-2 to finish first overall in the 40+ A class after Jason McHugh had a third place finish in the first moto followed by a second moto win to take second overall. In the 45+ A class, Ralph Anthony Jr. would go 1-1 just like he did last year, with Chad Scharlow taking the second overall position with a pair of second place finishes on the day. Anthony Jr. would also take the 50+ A class overall win after going 2-1 on the day.

James Queen and Raymond Niebel would battle it out in the 55+ class, with Niebel taking the moto one win. Queen would come back to take the second moto win and earn the overall 55+ class win. Niebel would finish second with a 2-1 on the day. Ralph Yeager would battle throughout the day in the 60+ class but would eventually come through first in both motos to take the overall win.