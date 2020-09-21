Results Archive
September 21, 2020 11:25am | by:
Mad Skills Motocross 2’s Vurbmoto Flash Jam Begins

You’re reading Racer X Online, which means you’ve probably played Mad Skills Motocross 2 on your mobile phone at some point. The game has been a part of global motocross culture for years now, and close to 150,000 people still pick it up to get their laps in every single day.

Mad Skills Motocross 3 is currently in development and has hit a bit of a delay, so in the meantime, our friends at Turborilla have put together a really cool event with our other friends at Vurbmoto.com, and today is the day it all goes down. 

The Vurbmoto Flash Jam is a seven-day event open to anybody—for free. Each day is a separate round with its own track, designed by the top track builders in the game. You get 24 hours to set the best time you can; at the end of each round, times will be uploaded to Vurbmoto.com and converted into points, and there will be a points-paying series in which players compete. See more details on how this works on their website.

There will also be cool in-game prizes every day—just log 100 attempts on each track to unlock the day’s prize. Mad Skills has invited THOR Racing’s Hallman brand into the event to make things extra legit and add a bit of retro flavor. Here are the in-game items that can be unlocked for free:

Mad Skills Motocross 2

Day 1 (Sept. 21): Vurbmoto Reboot Gear

Day 2 (Sept. 22): Hallman Tapd Gear 

Day 3 (Sept. 23): Vurbmoto Viva Helmet

Day 4 (Sept. 24): Hallman McCoy Helmet

Day 5 (Sept. 25): Hallman Ringer Gear

Day 6 (Sept. 26): Vurbmoto Platinum Helmet

Day 7 (Sept. 27): Vurbmoto Galaxy Gear

In conjunction with the Vurbmoto Flash Jam, Mad Skills Motocross 2 is releasing the first new bike in the game in more than a year. Bike 13 is a modern 500cc two-stroke monster that produces as much power as even the best players can handle. It can be unlocked for free with a series of in-game achievements or purchased outright. There’s even a vintage skin you can pick up for it in the in-game shop.

Bike 13: The Retro 500cc Two-Stroke
Bike 13: The Retro 500cc Two-Stroke Mad Skills Motocross 2
Bike 13: The Modern 500cc Two-Stroke
Bike 13: The Modern 500cc Two-Stroke Mad Skills Motocross 2

Finally, the Turborilla crew will be running a daily live video feed of their Turborilla Show, where they will break down each day’s track. Today’s episode, which starts at 5 p.m. EST, features none other than Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper, who also happens to be one of the fastest Mad Skills Motocross 2 players in the world. He’ll show you how it’s done while taking your questions, so it’s a cool opportunity to talk to one of the top young riders in the sport.

If you haven’t played Mad Skills in a while, or if you never have, now is the time to dust off your boots, install or update the game, and pop some wheelies in the biggest mobile motocross game of all time.

