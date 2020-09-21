Mad Skills Motocross 2’s Vurbmoto Flash Jam Begins

You’re reading Racer X Online, which means you’ve probably played Mad Skills Motocross 2 on your mobile phone at some point. The game has been a part of global motocross culture for years now, and close to 150,000 people still pick it up to get their laps in every single day.

Mad Skills Motocross 3 is currently in development and has hit a bit of a delay, so in the meantime, our friends at Turborilla have put together a really cool event with our other friends at Vurbmoto.com, and today is the day it all goes down.

The Vurbmoto Flash Jam is a seven-day event open to anybody—for free. Each day is a separate round with its own track, designed by the top track builders in the game. You get 24 hours to set the best time you can; at the end of each round, times will be uploaded to Vurbmoto.com and converted into points, and there will be a points-paying series in which players compete. See more details on how this works on their website.

There will also be cool in-game prizes every day—just log 100 attempts on each track to unlock the day’s prize. Mad Skills has invited THOR Racing’s Hallman brand into the event to make things extra legit and add a bit of retro flavor. Here are the in-game items that can be unlocked for free: