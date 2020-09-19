Jason Weigandt checks out the podium aftermath following a wild day at the Thor Spring Creek National at Millville, round six of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. It's amazing how a small piece of real estate can transform into a hub of drama, emotion and activity in one afternoon, before returning to its natural state as soon as it's done.

Brought to you by Honda Powersports and the entirely-redesigned 2021 CRF 450R. Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than ever, you’ll put the competition on notice every time you line up at the gate. That’s how life is better on a Honda.