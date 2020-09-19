Results Archive
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Spring Creek Post Race

September 19, 2020 11:05pm | by:

Jason Weigandt checks out the podium aftermath following a wild day at the Thor Spring Creek National at Millville, round six of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. It's amazing how a small piece of real estate can transform into a hub of drama, emotion and activity in one afternoon, before returning to its natural state as soon as it's done.

Brought to you by Honda Powersports and the entirely-redesigned 2021 CRF 450R. Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than ever, you’ll put the competition on notice every time you line up at the gate. That’s how life is better on a Honda.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now