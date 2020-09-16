As we head into the second half of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, we take a look back at what happened at RedBud 2 leading us into the final four rounds starting this weekend.

From Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis coming together before LaRocco's Leap, to Blake Baggett setting up a sneaky pass on Zach Osborne for the race lead in the second 450 Class moto, we break it down and hear from the riders themselves along the way.

Film courtesy of NBC Sports.