Kris Keefer breaks down the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F and goes over the feeling from the new machine with Kenny Day from Alpinestars. Not much has changed for the 250 SX-F this but Keefer has a surprising revelation about 250F's that is far from the norm.

With a few internal upgrades along with adjustable bottom clickers on the air forks, improved linkage seals, and more, Keefer and Day discuss what makes this KTM 250 so versatile.

Photos courtesy of Dallas Dunn.

2021 KTM 250 SX-F