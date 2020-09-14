Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Intro
Kris Keefer brought along Alpinestars' Kenny Day to Perris Raceway last Friday as the duo tried out the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F. With subtle changes to the new machine designed for improved comfort, Keefer breaks down what you can expect from hopping about the new model for the first time.
From things like the new adjustable fork knobs on the bottom, linkage seals, improved clutch performance and more, hear what Keefer and Day felt from initial impressions of the KTM 450 SX-F
Photos courtesy of Dallas Dunn.
2021 KTM 450 SX-F
KEEFER IN ACTION
About Arma
Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.
Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.