Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Intro

September 14, 2020 2:00pm | by: &

Kris Keefer brought along Alpinestars' Kenny Day to Perris Raceway last Friday as the duo tried out the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F. With subtle changes to the new machine designed for improved comfort, Keefer breaks down what you can expect from hopping about the new model for the first time.

From things like the new adjustable fork knobs on the bottom, linkage seals, improved clutch performance and more, hear what Keefer and Day felt from initial impressions of the KTM 450 SX-F

Photos courtesy of Dallas Dunn.

2021 KTM 450 SX-F

  • 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Dallas Dunn

KEEFER IN ACTION

  • Kris Keefer Dallas Dunn
  • Kris Keefer Dallas Dunn
  • Kris Keefer Dallas Dunn
  • Kris Keefer Dallas Dunn
Kris Keefer
Kris Keefer Dallas Dunn
  • Kris Keefer Dallas Dunn
  • Kris Keefer Dallas Dunn

