Kris Keefer brought along Alpinestars' Kenny Day to Perris Raceway last Friday as the duo tried out the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F. With subtle changes to the new machine designed for improved comfort, Keefer breaks down what you can expect from hopping about the new model for the first time.

From things like the new adjustable fork knobs on the bottom, linkage seals, improved clutch performance and more, hear what Keefer and Day felt from initial impressions of the KTM 450 SX-F

Photos courtesy of Dallas Dunn.

2021 KTM 450 SX-F