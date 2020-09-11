Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Mountaineer GNCC and MXGP of Emilia Romagna

How to Watch Mountaineer GNCC and MXGP of Emilia Romagna

September 11, 2020 1:30pm

Main Image: Johnny Girroir, photo by Mitch Kendra.

Following its typical, several week-long break that occurs each year, the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will resume this weekend with the Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.

The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place at the MXGP of Emilia Romagna on Sunday, September 13, as well. This event will be the last leg of three consecutive rounds at the Faenza circuit.

Below is the viewing guide for this weekend.

Grand national cross country series

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Emilia Romagna (Ita)

     Sunday, September 13
    Faenza
    Ravenna, 45 IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      September 13 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      September 13 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      September 13 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      September 13 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      September 13 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      September 13 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 13 - 9:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 13 - 10:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States235
2Josh Strang
Inverell Australia193
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States127
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States122
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States111
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States203
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States194
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States191
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States138
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand122
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States206
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States181
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States166
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States149
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States135
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States230
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
3Rachael Archer New Zealand174
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States139
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States113
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands263
2Antonio Cairoli Italy241
3Tim Gajser Slovenia237
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland217
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania210
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France314
2Jago Geerts Belgium282
3Maxime Renaux France255
4Jed Beaton Australia209
5Ben Watson United Kingdom181
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

Live Timing

Race Center

General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Summit Bechtel Reserve
2550 Jack Furst Dr
Glen Jean, WV 25846

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT

Track Map

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2020 Mountaineer GNCC track map.
The 2020 Mountaineer GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

Mountaineer GNCC Race Day Schedule

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

