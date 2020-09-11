Main Image: Johnny Girroir, photo by Mitch Kendra.

Following its typical, several week-long break that occurs each year, the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will resume this weekend with the Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.

The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place at the MXGP of Emilia Romagna on Sunday, September 13, as well. This event will be the last leg of three consecutive rounds at the Faenza circuit.

Below is the viewing guide for this weekend.

Grand national cross country series

TV | Online Schedule