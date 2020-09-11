Main Image: Johnny Girroir, photo by Mitch Kendra.
Following its typical, several week-long break that occurs each year, the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will resume this weekend with the Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.
The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place at the MXGP of Emilia Romagna on Sunday, September 13, as well. This event will be the last leg of three consecutive rounds at the Faenza circuit.
Below is the viewing guide for this weekend.
Grand national cross country series
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel ReserveSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Sunday, September 13
- ATVsSeptember 12 - 2:00 PM
- BikesSeptember 13 - 1:00 PM
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Emilia Romagna (Ita)Sunday, September 13
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeSeptember 13 - 3:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeSeptember 13 - 4:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1September 13 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1September 13 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2September 13 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2September 13 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)September 13 - 9:30 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)September 13 - 10:30 PM
2020 Standings
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|235
|2
|
Josh Strang
|Inverell
|193
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|127
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|122
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|111
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|203
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|194
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|191
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|138
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|122
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|206
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|181
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|166
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|149
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|135
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|230
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|3
|Rachael Archer
|174
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|139
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|113
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Rider
|Points
|1
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|263
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|241
|3
|Tim Gajser
|237
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|217
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|210
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|314
|2
|Jago Geerts
|282
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|255
|4
|Jed Beaton
|209
|5
|Ben Watson
|181
Grand National Cross Country Series
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
GNCC RACING
Grand National Cross Country Series
Summit Bechtel Reserve
2550 Jack Furst Dr
Glen Jean, WV 25846
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT
Track Map
Grand National Cross Country Series
Race Day Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
Mountaineer GNCC Race Day Schedule
Sunday, September 13, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)