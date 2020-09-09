Adam Cianciarulo (Monster Energy Kawasaki), Blake Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS), and Zach Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna) met with members of the media in a Monday night press conference following the second Circle K RedBud National 2 in Michigan, round five of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Video presented by Pro Circuit.

Press conference hosted by Casey Huntley, representing MX Sports Pro Racing.

