Pivotal. Crucial. Decisive. Pick any adjective of this nature and it absolutely applied to the championship picture for multiple riders in both classes as the gate was about to drop on round five of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at RedBud. Jeremy Martin had won the last three overalls, the last three motos, and held a 12-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis. Zach Osborne, the 450 championship leader, was also coming off a perfect 1-1 day, and held a 26-point lead over Marvin Musquin. Another day of perfection for either leader could prove to be a difficult obstacle for other contenders to overcome as the series enters the back stretch, while a misstep is just what the competition needed to get right back in the thick of the points chase. But what happened? Did Osborne and Martin twist the screws tighter, or did the competition crack things wide open again? Let’s jump right into this special, Monday edition of Saturday Night Live to find out.

In the 250 Class Dylan Ferrandis is considered by many people to be the title favorite. He didn’t have the points lead coming into RedBud 2, having lost it several days prior at RedBud 1, but that didn’t seem to matter. His incredible speed has been jaw-dropping this season, and so far, nobody has been able to match it straight up. So with that in mind, it didn’t come as a big surprise when, after stalking Martin for several laps in the first moto, Ferrandis tried to sneak up the inside in an effort to maneuver past his title rival. It didn’t go to plan, however, and Ferrandis faltered, got into Martin, and they both went down. Martin was visibly upset and threw his hands up in the air at Ferrandis before reaching down to pick up his own machine. Ferrandis was able to recover for fifth in the moto, but Martin never regained any forward momentum and finished eleventh.