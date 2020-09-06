Best Post-Race Show Ever: RedBud 1 National Breakdown

Yamaha presents the Best Post Race Show Ever, with Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes arguing about the action at the fourth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the Circle K RedBud National. Beyond the Steve/Weege discussion, check out post-race thoughts from the podium riders for the day.

