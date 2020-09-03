We're going into overtime in the AMA MX/SX calendar. You know who has a take on it? Chad Reed! Jason Weigandt talks with the multi-time AMA National Champion as a preview for this weekend's Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship double header at RedBud MX. The normal racing calendar would have ended last weekend. Are the riders getting fatigued?

