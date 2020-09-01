Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Save of the Day: Ironman

September 1, 2020 6:00pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas AMA Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2020 Ironman National, Justin Barcia had two close calls while trying to stick with Eli Tomac in the second 450 moto. After scrubbing a jump so hard his feet flew off, Barcia nearly stalled his Yamaha in the very next corner after jumping in a bit too deep. Fortunately, he was able to stay on two wheels and keep it going.

“I knew in that section, [Adam Cianciarulo] had the inside going into the next corner,” said Barcia. “So, I jumped that jump has hard as I could. The leg went flying and I just got it back in time. The next corner, I actually almost stalled it. My rear wheel went over the berm, so I knew I had to bring a lot of speed into there, stay low on the jump. Can’t really do that every lap, but I saw the opportunity to go fast and scrub the jump hard and let my style flow. So yeah, I just wanted to send it, didn’t really have that planned or anything.”

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, MIPS and its innovative Brain Protection System (BPS) provide helmet-based safety and protection of the brain for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the MIPS BPS is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and even construction. MIPS protects many of the elite motocross racers around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot for an added level of protection. Head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

