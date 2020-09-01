Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas AMA Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2020 Ironman National, Justin Barcia had two close calls while trying to stick with Eli Tomac in the second 450 moto. After scrubbing a jump so hard his feet flew off, Barcia nearly stalled his Yamaha in the very next corner after jumping in a bit too deep. Fortunately, he was able to stay on two wheels and keep it going.

“I knew in that section, [Adam Cianciarulo] had the inside going into the next corner,” said Barcia. “So, I jumped that jump has hard as I could. The leg went flying and I just got it back in time. The next corner, I actually almost stalled it. My rear wheel went over the berm, so I knew I had to bring a lot of speed into there, stay low on the jump. Can’t really do that every lap, but I saw the opportunity to go fast and scrub the jump hard and let my style flow. So yeah, I just wanted to send it, didn’t really have that planned or anything.”

ABOUT MIPS

