Fastway kickstands are often called the “Granddaddy of all motocross kickstands”. They have no equal! Easy to install, superior strength, long lifespan and lightweight design are what make these the kickstands of choice for many Factory ISDE and Pro Enduro riders. Designed to stay up and out of the way no matter the riding conditions.

Bolt your new Fastway kickstand on and never worry about it again.

These Motorcycle Kickstands:

-Stay down when you put them down

-Stay up when you put them up

-Are out of the way and quiet while riding

-There when you need it

-And they look like art on your bike. Available in clear hard anodizing for most models, and in black for late model KTM, Husqvarna and Husabergs.

Don’t settle for inferior stands that stick out in the way, bounce around, or break easily. https://fastway.zone/product-category/kickstands/

ABOUT PUREKANA

PureKana is your best source for quality, affordable wellness products made from hemp-derived CBD. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, we at PureKana are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. https://purekana.com/