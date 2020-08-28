Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Full Schedule

August 28, 2020 5:50pm | by:
Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 CRF250R Radiator Hose Kit

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit has recently released a new radiator hose kit for the 2020 CRF250R that is a must-have item to keep your bike running cool and performance at its very best. Our Standard Radiator Hose Kit features a premium-grade silicone material that makes the hose kit able to withstand higher temperatures and pressures that the OEM hose cannot. The kit comes in a non-fading bright blue color that adds a trick factory look to your race machine while still increasing performance and functionality.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

Pro Circuit 2020 CRF250R Radiator Hose Kit
Pro Circuit 2020 CRF250R Radiator Hose Kit Pro Circuit
