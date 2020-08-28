Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 CRF250R Radiator Hose Kit

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit has recently released a new radiator hose kit for the 2020 CRF250R that is a must-have item to keep your bike running cool and performance at its very best. Our Standard Radiator Hose Kit features a premium-grade silicone material that makes the hose kit able to withstand higher temperatures and pressures that the OEM hose cannot. The kit comes in a non-fading bright blue color that adds a trick factory look to your race machine while still increasing performance and functionality.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.