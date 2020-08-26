Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas AMA Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At Loretta Lynn's 2, Zach Osborne went for a wild ride just as he got to Adam Cianciarulo and attempted a pass for third in the second 450 class moto. Osborne was able to coral it together, complete the pass, and carry on towards victory the moto which helped him win his second straight overall.

"Yeah. That was a close one," said Osborne. "I apologized to him, but I don’t think he realized how close it was. I was basically riding his bike! I was going for the pass on the inside, but I got kind of tipped towards him on a rut. I was just like, oh, man. We’re both going for a ride and he doesn’t even know it yet. It was a close one. It wasn’t really whiskey throttle. Those ruts were so long. I was going for it. I was sending it. I got a little off balance and kind of side-swiped him, but we were both fine."

ABOUT MIPS

Sometimes your experience, skills or even plain luck saves the day and keeps you safe. A little bit of difference - that in a certain moment makes all the difference. At MIPS, we salute that defining little difference! MIPS is a tiny little layer in your helmet called BPS (Brain Protection System), a unique and patented piece of plastic that can make another defining difference – reducing the risk for your brain in certain moments when experience, skills or luck is not enough. Established in the world of science with over 20 years of research and found in more than 15 million helmets – MIPS keeps pursuing their mission of leading the world towards safer helmets. MIPS makes helmets safer so that riders all over the world can aim higher, pushing it further, feel safer and have fun on the way. Because sometimes, it’s just better to be safer than sorry. Head over to mipsprotection.com to learn more.