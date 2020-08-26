The eighth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #202

MXGP Latvia Launcher: Photos, reaction and more from the end of a five-month malaise in MXGP and three furious races in Latvia, Leok reaches 500, interviews & perspective.

Handling speed: It’s a blurring but invigorating force on the asphalt but can the same be said for the dirt? MXGP stars talk about their feelings, fears & management of speed.

The First Connection: Just how important is the right handlebar and position for off-road racing, and are riders reluctant to change? We asked Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MX2 to explain.

MotoGP Red Bull Ring: MotoGP doesn’t (and in some cases cannot) pull on the brakes with a captivating if interrupted double in Austria.