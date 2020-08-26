Results Archive
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
OTOR Issue 202

August 26, 2020 2:00pm | by:
OTOR Issue 202

The eighth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #202

MXGP Latvia Launcher: Photos, reaction and more from the end of a five-month malaise in MXGP and three furious races in Latvia, Leok reaches 500, interviews & perspective.

Handling speed: It’s a blurring but invigorating force on the asphalt but can the same be said for the dirt? MXGP stars talk about their feelings, fears & management of speed.

The First Connection: Just how important is the right handlebar and position for off-road racing, and are riders reluctant to change? We asked Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MX2 to explain.

MotoGP Red Bull Ring: MotoGP doesn’t (and in some cases cannot) pull on the brakes with a captivating if interrupted double in Austria.

