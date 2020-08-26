-As some people know, I think Team USA shouldn’t go back to the FIM Motocross of Nations until there are some inequalities addressed for the team that sells tickets and attracts interest to the race. This isn’t the column for that but I did love Max’s answer when we asked him what’s up with Team USA at this race the past half decade:

“I went 1-1 at the MXDN and won, like, six hundred dollars. The week after I was in Vegas and saw Tomac win a million dollars. Seeing that, it's no wonder on what the American riders focus on.” So yeah, Anstie whupping up on the world’s best riders in front of, I dunno, 40 thousand people paying hundreds of dollars to watch and he gets $600 bucks? You can only wrap yourself in your flag so much.

-Adam Cianciarulo told us before the day started that he wanted to go “8-8 and not be on TV once” to which Weege and I just laughed. Like, that’s not possible for AC! He’s just gonna do something, anything, that will get attention. Well, he did come together with Tomac in moto two out of the first turn (not his fault) and he also was in the overall win spot in the second moto when he was in third. His 3-3 was looking strong before he lost a few spots but still, second overall is great. Sorry Adam, you were on TV and you didn’t go 8-8. Better luck this weekend!

-Also in more Adam news, he’s now riding during the week at, wait for it, the Stewart compound! He and Chase Sexton are over there in Haines City (yes, Stew is still working with Sexton as his coach and yes, this is still weird to me) and they have left Troll Train behind. Adam is not being coached by Stew, he’s just riding there. Anyway, I get it, as AC told us he’s been at the Sandbox facility since he was on Super Mini’s and you do want to change it up once in a while. I need to see Stew wind-milling Adam on at some point.

-I’m saying it here right now. Eli Tomac’s title hopes are basically over. Like, I’m not ready to call last rites on them but I can’t see with Cooper Webb out how Osborne can’t just get a bunch of podiums even IF Tomac is basically perfect from here on out.

[Editor’s note: Oh so you’re already playing the “If Eli goes 1-1 every weekend and Osborne goes 2-2 every weekend” game? Really? After two races? Did you see Osborne’s bike NOT START FOR PRACTICE? Anything can happen. – Weege]

-Good for Christian Craig to get some results this weekend. He would’ve done even better if he hadn’t fallen in the first moto. With the mud everywhere, Craig looked like he was trying even less than he usually does and was still going fast. It’s like the most Christian Craig of things to look like you’re cruising while going fast. He’s got to be relieved by his two motos.