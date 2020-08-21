The OGIO Trucker Bag will be available for purchase on 9/1/20 at https://bit.ly/2EgL4vf

Built tough from the bottom up, the all new Trucker Gear Bag features 4 large separate compartments for all your gear. On the road or in the dirt, the Trucker is full featured and super versatile.

· 4 large compartments keep your gear clean and organized.

· Special padded helmet compartment is accessible also from the outside of the bag.

· Easy clean eco-friendly PVC-lined boot compartment.

· Velcro divider allows use of the entire bottom of the bag.

· Top lid zipper pocket.

· Reinforced bottom and all-terrain wheel set.

· Large plastic grab handle helps keep bag upright.

· Heavy-duty 900D fabric with eco-friendly PVC backing.

6,710 Cu.In / 110 L

33” H x 13” W x 15.75” D / 85cm H x 34 cm W x 40 cm D

6.6 Lbs/3 Kg

900D Poly + T420D Dobby, PVC Backing

