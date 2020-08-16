Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Canadian MX
Walton 1
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Post Race Press Conference: Loretta's 1 250 Class

August 16, 2020 12:10pm | by:

The first round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is complete and top riders in the 250 class participated in a press conference to talk about the weekend. Race winner Dylan Ferrandis was unavailable (he had a Saturday night flight back to California) but will participate in a separate media session this week. The second, third and fourth place finishers (RJ Hampshire, Jeremy Martin, and Shane McElrath) spoke with the media via Zoom to discuss the weekend.

Racer X's coverage of the post race press conferences are presented by Pro Circuit.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT: Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

