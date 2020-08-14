PICKERINGTON, Ohio—The American Motorcyclist Association recognized four outstanding racers with special awards at the conclusion of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship held Aug. 3-8 at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

AMA National No. 1 plates were awarded in 36 competition classes at the event, as well.

Stilez Robertson, of Bakersfield, Calif., won the 2020 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which the AMA presents annually to an amateur rider poised for professional success.

"I'm honored to receive this award," Robertson said. "This is something every amateur racer wants to get."

Robertson went 1-2-1 in Open Pro Sport and 2-1-1 in 250 Pro Sport to take both titles at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. His first competition at the venue came at age 4, and he won his first title there at age 6 in the 51cc 4-6 Class.

Robertson intends to start his professional career this weekend in the 250 class in the first round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. For the first time, that event also will be held at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. The AMA awards National No. 1 plates to the 250 and 450 class champions at the conclusion of each season on behalf of AMA Pro Racing, which sanctions the events, and series promoter MX Sports Pro Racing.

"I want to have some fun, and we'll see how it goes," Robertson said.