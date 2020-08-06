The October issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the October issue of Racer X magazine

In a dark time, Chase Sexton’s rise through the sport has been a bright spot. Qualifying for Loretta Lynn’s 2020 was different this year, to say the least. Zach Osborne gets out of his comfort zone, hitting the GNCC series after netting his first 450SX supercross win. Sir Jack Burnicle on the summer of ’76, CZ motorcycles, Marty Smith, and much more.

These features and much more in the October issue of Racer X.



