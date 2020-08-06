Read Now: Chase Sexton, Zach Osborne, CZ Motorcycles & Much More
Inside the October issue of Racer X magazine
In a dark time, Chase Sexton’s rise through the sport has been a bright spot. Qualifying for Loretta Lynn’s 2020 was different this year, to say the least. Zach Osborne gets out of his comfort zone, hitting the GNCC series after netting his first 450SX supercross win. Sir Jack Burnicle on the summer of ’76, CZ motorcycles, Marty Smith, and much more.
These features and much more in the October issue of Racer X.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne started his summer right with a win at the season-ending Salt Lake City Supercross—then he headed to the woods to compete in the High Voltage GNCC.
The Candidate
In a crazy world, Chase Sexton’s ascension was nearly missed. But not by his peers.
Summer Break
Zach Osborne won a supercross, then tried a GNCC for fun. Win or lose, he always has a good time just trying.
Organizing Chaos
Like everything else in 2020, the qualifying process for the 39th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch was anything but normal.
When Everything Was Simpler
Sir Jack Burnicle takes us back to the summer of 1976, when he was introduced to a pair of polar opposites: the mystique of Eastern Bloc motorcycle maker CZ and the West Coast charisma of teenaged Marty Smith. (Read or listen)