Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Canadian MX
Walton 1
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Full Schedule

Read Now: Chase Sexton, Zach Osborne, CZ Motorcycles & Much More

August 6, 2020 2:05pm

The October  issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon.

Inside the October issue of Racer X magazine

In a dark time, Chase Sexton’s rise through the sport has been a bright spot. Qualifying for Loretta Lynn’s 2020 was different this year, to say the least. Zach Osborne gets out of his comfort zone, hitting the GNCC series after netting his first 450SX supercross win. Sir Jack Burnicle on the summer of ’76, CZ motorcycles, Marty Smith, and much more.

These features and much more in the October issue of Racer X.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne started his summer right with a win at the season-ending Salt Lake City Supercross—then he headed to the woods to compete in the High Voltage GNCC. 
Simon Cudby

The October 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

The Candidate

In a crazy world, Chase Sexton’s ascension was nearly missed. But not by his peers.

The October 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Summer Break

Zach Osborne won a supercross, then tried a GNCC for fun. Win or lose, he always has a good time just trying.

The October 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Organizing Chaos

Like everything else in 2020, the qualifying process for the 39th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch was anything but normal.

The October 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

When Everything Was Simpler

Sir Jack Burnicle takes us back to the summer of 1976, when he was introduced to a pair of polar opposites: the mystique of Eastern Bloc motorcycle maker CZ and the West Coast charisma of teenaged Marty Smith. (Read or listen)

