The 1996 AMA Supercross series is remembered for a lot of things—among them, Honda’s Jeremy McGrath ripping off 13 straight wins to start the year, and then Kawasaki’s Jeff Emig stopping the streak with a win at the penultimate round in St. Louis. Fewer people remember that there was one more race after the streak ended, and it took place for the first and last time in Denver, Colorado.

The air let out of the series when the streak ended, McGrath having clinched yet another title weeks prior. The series rolled into the Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium with a track that went around the football field, akin to the old L.A. Coliseum races.

The streak being over, bikes were at altitude, and there was some apathy in the air. (Trust me—I was there.) It was a bit of a snoozer, and although Cycle News stated there were over 30,000 people there, it sure felt like less.

Pissed off at his streak ending the week before, McGrath left no doubt that he could’ve started another one right away, as he holeshot the main event, had four seconds on everyone after lap one, and took off for the win, his 14th of the year. We did an online story about that ’96 season, and Jeremy, when asked about that last race, told us he made sure no one got any ideas about beating him again.

“Every race I lost, usually the next race I’d beat them by double,” he said. “Denver … you’ve got to remember, my CR250 at that time was probably way better. We were at altitude. I remember that night starting in first gear and getting a huge holeshot, where everyone else was still trying to start in second gear. That was another race where I was jumping a section that nobody else could jump. So that night was a good night for the bike because we had so much power.”

A distant second was Suzuki’s Ezra Lusk, and third was Emig, who said in Cycle News that he didn’t know the race was winding down, otherwise he would’ve charged up on Lusk earlier.