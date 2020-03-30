The 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is postponed for now, but Racer X Online is here to provide your racing fix anyway. Each week, we’ll dig into some favorite races from each city’s supercross past. We’ll provide perspective and analysis as to what racing was like then, and what the key players went on to do in the present day.

With the Seattle Supercross canceled, we’re keying in on some of the best SEATTLE Supercrosses from yesteryear. There were several good races that come to mind when thinking of supercrosses in Seattle, Washington, so we're going to note a few of them below.

Just like we did last week, we’ll run through some classic races that we found on YouTube. Look for more analysis on these races in the next few days.

The 1986 Seattle Supercross

This is the second night of the Seattle ’86 race, part of a long line of Ricky Johnson versus Jeff Ward battles through the latter portion of the decade. This time Johnson gets a good start and jets away early, while Ward is left trying to play catch up. Johnson stalls at one point while leading.

Johnson’s other primary rival in ’86, David Bailey, gets a bad start and is never really even seen. Johnson cuts a podium interview that’s far more unfiltered than anything you’d see in today’s social media era. “He had no prayer, he wasn’t even in sight,” said RJ of Ward.

What’s also hilarious is Johnson trying to wear two hats at one time on the podium. He will be better prepared next year.