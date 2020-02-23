Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Cooper Webb Battered But Not Broken in Texas Crash

February 23, 2020 8:15pm | by:
Cooper Webb Battered But Not Broken in Texas Crash

As he went sailing off the track upside down in a devastating flip, heading right toward the concrete surrounding the track, it appeared the Monster Energy Supercross title defense was over for Cooper Webb. At round eight of the championship in Arlington, Texas, Webb endoed off of a dragon's back during the second race of the Arlington Triple Crown, rode the front wheel into the face of the next triple, and was then catapulted over the bars, landing flat on his back on the concrete floor. It was a brutal hit.

The crash took Webb out of competition for the night (he had finished second in the first race of the Triple Crown) and he ended up scoring 12th overall with 2-17-20 scores. But while those scores were being calculated, he was also taking a trip to the hospital.

View this post on Instagram

For those who haven’t seen it

A post shared by Cooper Webb (@cooperwebb2) on

Amazingly, x-rays came back negative.

While it's good news that Webb didn't suffer any broken bones, no word yet on the severity of the other injuries, or if he will be able to race this weekend in Atlanta. Webb is now down exactly one race in points (26) to series' leader Eli Tomac.

Webb's night ended on the Alpinestars medical mule.
Webb's night ended on the Alpinestars medical mule. Align Media

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now