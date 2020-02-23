As he went sailing off the track upside down in a devastating flip, heading right toward the concrete surrounding the track, it appeared the Monster Energy Supercross title defense was over for Cooper Webb. At round eight of the championship in Arlington, Texas, Webb endoed off of a dragon's back during the second race of the Arlington Triple Crown, rode the front wheel into the face of the next triple, and was then catapulted over the bars, landing flat on his back on the concrete floor. It was a brutal hit.

The crash took Webb out of competition for the night (he had finished second in the first race of the Triple Crown) and he ended up scoring 12th overall with 2-17-20 scores. But while those scores were being calculated, he was also taking a trip to the hospital.