Cooper Webb Battered But Not Broken in Texas Crash
As he went sailing off the track upside down in a devastating flip, heading right toward the concrete surrounding the track, it appeared the Monster Energy Supercross title defense was over for Cooper Webb. At round eight of the championship in Arlington, Texas, Webb endoed off of a dragon's back during the second race of the Arlington Triple Crown, rode the front wheel into the face of the next triple, and was then catapulted over the bars, landing flat on his back on the concrete floor. It was a brutal hit.
The crash took Webb out of competition for the night (he had finished second in the first race of the Triple Crown) and he ended up scoring 12th overall with 2-17-20 scores. But while those scores were being calculated, he was also taking a trip to the hospital.
Amazingly, x-rays came back negative.
Some times you ride the bull sometimes you get the horns. Just left medical examinations and I got very lucky with hematoma with deep bone bruising to my pelvis as well as my sacrum. Extremely lucky and blessed to only walk away with that. Thanks everyone for the support and prayers. Not quite done yet
While it's good news that Webb didn't suffer any broken bones, no word yet on the severity of the other injuries, or if he will be able to race this weekend in Atlanta. Webb is now down exactly one race in points (26) to series' leader Eli Tomac.