By The Numbers
16, 9
GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence led 16 laps in his third AMA Supercross main event. Unfortunately, Jett crashed out of the race with one turn to go in the last lap. He officially recorded ninth place because he led a majority of the race and lapped a majority of the field (he completed his 17 laps faster than the riders who finished 10th-22nd). Read below for more on Jett.
4
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis earned his fourth 250SX main event win of his career and his first of the 2020 championship. There were also four Australian riders who finished inside the top-15 in the 250SX main event: Luke Clout finished sixth; Jett Lawrence finished ninth; Jay Wilson finished 11th, and Aaron Tanti finished 13th.
3
Both the 450SX and the 250SX West Region have had three different winners through the first three rounds. This is the third year in a row that both classes have had three different winners to open the season:
2020
450SX: Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac
250SX: Justin Cooper, Austin Forkner, Dylan Ferrandis
2019
450SX: Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, Cooper Webb
250SX: Colt Nichols, Adam Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath
2018
450SX: Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac
250SX: Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, Joey Savatgy
28th, 7, 100
Eli Tomac took his 28th career premier class main event win, tying him with Ricky Johnson for seventh all-time. It was Tomac’s 100th start in the 450SX class, fourth-most amongst active riders: Chad Reed has 252 (the most all-time), Justin Brayton has 154, and Kyle Chisholm has 104.
2
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Michael Mosiman won his second 250SX LCQ inside Angel Stadium this year. Fun fact: in both the A1 and A2 main events, Mosiman finished fourth—tying his career-best supercross main event finish. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Brandon Hartranft finished third for the second week in a row to earn his second career podium only a week after earning his first.
1
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper is the only rider in either class to podium all three of the first rounds to start the year. Italian racer Lorenzo Camporese also made his first ever 250SX main event over the weekend. Camporese finished ninth in his heat race before finishing 21st in the main event.
47/76
On Saturday, Chad Reed made his 47th Anaheim main event at the 76th Anaheim Supercross. Reed won the LCQ before finishing 18th.
Check out some more interesting stats and facts that @sxresearchdept hit on its latest post:
View this post on Instagram
Defending 250 West champion Dylan Ferrandis made it 3 different winners in 3 main events in 2020, surviving a wild 250 Main on Saturday night in Anaheim. The Frenchman overcame a collision with Christian Craig midway through the race, and then was able to chase down 16-year old Australian sensation Jett Lawrence, and pass him on the last lap to claim the victory, his first of 2020 and 4th of his career, which comes in his 25th career start in the 250 SX class.? . . Unfortunately, Lawrence, who was trying to become the first 16-year old to win a Lites Class main event since James Stewart in 2002, crashed (and suffered a broken collarbone) as he was trying to regain the lead from Ferrandis, and finished 9th. With his closest challenger on the ground, Ferrandis won by 21.013 seconds over Justin Cooper. It was the widest margin of victory in the 250 class since Aaron Plessinger won by 33.021 seconds in a quagmire in Seattle in 2018.? . . It was the first time since March 25, 2017 that a race in the 250 division was decided on a last-lap pass….Jordon Smith took the lead from Joey Savatgy on the final lap to earn his 1st career win. AND, it was the first time since January 11, 2014 that the winner in a 250 main event led ONLY the last lap. Jason Anderson passed Cole Seely coming to the checkered flag that night in Phoenix to take the win….? . . Cooper’s runner-up finish gave him 3 podium finishes in 3 starts in 2020, and Brandon Hartranft scored a second straight 3rd place finish. Michael Mosiman finished 4th, Alex Martin was 5th and Australian Luke Clout finished a career-best 6th - those three finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the LCQ yet all scored solid finishes in the main. And there was one rider making his Monster Energy Supercross debut on Saturday night, Italian rider Lorenzo Camporese finished 21st.? . . 250 West Supercross Points After 3 of 10 Rounds 1 Justin Cooper - 72 (1 Win) 2 Dylan Ferrandis - 60 (1 Win) 3 Brandon Hartranft - 58 T-4 Austin Forkner - 50 (1 Win) T-4 Alex Martin - 50 6 Jett Lawrence - 46 7 Jacob Hayes - 44 8 Michael Mosiman - 41 9 Mitchell Oldenburg - 38 10 Luke Clout - 35 ?
Quotes From Around The Paddock
Zach Osborne | 4th in 450SX
“It was a pretty good night. I struggled all day to get in a good flow but I turned it around for the Main Event. I moved up in the points a little bit so we’ll just keep building and keep hammering and I think podiums and wins are coming, it just takes some time to find your race speed.”
Jason Anderson | 5th in 450SX
“My weekend went alright but I kind of was under the weather all day. I tried to make some stuff happen in the Main Event – I got up in third but ended up going backward to sixth and then back to fifth, so not too bad going into next weekend.”
Adam Cianciarulo | 6th in 450SX
“Today was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for me. I was able to qualify on top again which always helps going into the night show. In my heat race, I was able to get out front but my buddy Ken (Roczen) got by and I settled into second. In the 450SX Main Event, despite my start, I felt like I was riding well and making good progress. I began to go forward and was able to make my way up to fourth, but unfortunately, I made some minor mistakes that cost me a better result. Sixth place isn’t where I want to be, but it is a long season and we are going to keep grinding. I am looking forward to the Triple Crown format next weekend in Glendale and the three gate drops we get to race.”
Justin Brayton | 7th in 450SX
I’m pretty happy with how the race went tonight. A little bummed after the heat race after getting the holeshot but crashing in the first turn, which set me up for a bad gate pick for the main. That’s pretty crucial now with how bad the ruts get outside the gate, but I was able to start around 11th or 12th and pass my way up to seventh. At the middle of the race, I was actually one of the fastest guys on the track. With a better track position, I definitely think I could end up on the podium. Overall a really good night, and although the first three rounds have gone well, I’m looking forward to improving and getting into the top five.”
Justin Barcia | 9th in 450SX
“Anaheim 2 was a difficult one to say the least. I really struggled in the whoops all day, also in the race. I definitely rode really smart, I didn’t want to lose too many points so I managed the race as good as I could. Ninth was the best we had tonight. I tried really hard, rode as hard as I could but it just was a little bit of a struggle. We have some work to do for tracks with whoops like that. I’m just happy to get out of Anaheim healthy. That’s the biggest thing. In the past I haven’t been able to get through the first three rounds healthy, so we’re in a good position. We’re only three points down. I’m feeling good about that. I’m really excited for Glendale next weekend, I really like that track and stadium, so I’m just going to keep moving forward and get ready for the next race.”
Dean Wilson | 10th in 450SX
“I would say today was an improvement. I just have to keep trying to get better every race. I definitely felt my fitness struggling at the end of the Main Event but overall I was actually pretty happy with my starts and how it went.”
Blake Baggett | 14th in 450SX
“It was a tough one tonight. I had a great start in the main and I was feeling it tonight. My speed was there and had the track dialed. It was unfortunate I went down while battling for the lead, as I feel we had a chance at the win. We leave here healthy and look forward to next week at Glendale and the triple crown.”
Aaron Plessinger | 15th in 450SX
“Yeah, tonight was tough. I got off to a really good start in the Main and kind of froze up. It was a gnarly track. The whoops were really gnarly, a lot of moisture in the track. I’m going to put my head down and keep on focusing on getting better – take the positives and work on the negatives. We’ll be back next week in Phoenix, so I just need to get another start like that and keep it up front.”
Jimmy Decotis | DNQ for 450SX main event
"Anaheim 2 was a tough weekend. I made some great progress with the bike but didn’t get the starts I needed to run up front. I’m looking forward to the East coast and to get back up front where we belong. Thanks to the crew for keeping my spirits high this weekend!"
Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s team manager Jeremy Albrecht:
"Jimmy needed better starts with the deep field in the 450 class. He will now focus on the 250 to be his best when the series goes East.”
Michael Mosiman | 4th in 250SX
“It was hectic and chaotic in the Main Event, it was like survival mode out there for most of us. My starts were pretty good tonight but I don’t feel like I rode deserving of fourth. But I’ll take it and go onto the next round.”
Alex Martin | 5th in 250SX
"I struggled throughout the day to get comfortable with the track. I had a painful crash in the heat race, forcing me to go to the LCQ. The main event turned out to be the best I felt and rode all day. I was very close to another podium this weekend if it wasn’t for a late race mistake. I’ll take the top-five result and move forward healthy."
Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s team manager Jeremy Albrecht:
"It was a challenging track and we're happy that Alex was okay after his two crashes. Alex is getting better each weekend and I’m excited to head to Phoenix for the Triple Crown."
Austin Forkner | 17th in 250SX
"Well there isn’t much for me to say at this point. Tonight, was a night I just want to forget and move on from. I felt good all day and got a great heat race win aboard my KX250, but that costly mistake in the whoops in the main event ruined my evening. My team and I are going to regroup and probably spend a good amount of time hammering out whoops this next week. I had a lot of fun racing the Triple Crown races last year, so I am just ready to get to Glendale and redeem myself.”
Christian Craig | 22nd in 250SX
“I actually had the flu the entire week leading up to Anaheim 2. Not sure what St. Louis did to me [last weekend’s race] but I could not keep anything down all week and lost 10 pounds so I was just pumped to feel kinda normal on Saturday. I felt off all day honestly, the track was so tight and didn’t flow well for me. I heard a lot of other guys felt the same so that made me feel better! I qualified fifth and went on to win my heat race which was cool and I’m pumped on that. In the main, I got the holeshot and led some laps before my teammate passed me. I stayed with him for awhile and knew Ferrandis was catching us. I knew he was right behind me for a couple laps and knew he was going to go for it eventually but did not expect that outcome. At the end of the day this is racing. Yeah it sucks but there’s no point it dwelling on it when I can’t change the outcome. I’m happy to be healthy and going to Glendale next weekend!”
Ferrandis on Craig
If you missed the move that Craig is talking about take a look, check it out below at the 30-second mark.
Race footage/highlights courtesy of Feld Entertainment/Monster Energy Supercross
Check out some of the photos from the get together that Align Media captured for Racer X Online on Saturday night.
Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_085 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_086 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_087 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_089 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_090 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_091 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_092 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_093 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_094 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_096 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_098 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_102 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_105 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_106 Align Media Craig_AlignMedia_SX20_Anaheim2_108 Align Media
The incident was under review once it happened but Ferrandis was not penalized and was given both the main event win and full points. Here is what Ferrandis said in a team statement:
“I got caught up with some riders at the start (of the main) but was able to move forward. The race was going good and then the moment with Christian (Craig)… Obviously it was not my intention for us both to crash, but it was just a racing incident.”
As you can imagine, Craig was not happy about the incident afterwards. He pulled into the pit area and with a mangled bike, his night ended early for the second weekend in a row.
According to an Instagram post by Ferrandis, the AMA has placed him on a 12-month probation, where if he violates his probation he will receive a fine—and probably some sort of disciplinary action in terms of position and/or points scoring.
Below is Ferrandis’ full post:
View this post on Instagram
First win at the Angel staduim last night ?? ? crazy night and race, gave absolutely everything I had to the finish. Unfortunately I had this racing incident with Christian Craig that make both of us crash during the main event, I want to apologize to him and I hope he’s not injured, definitely not the way I wanted to pass him. Racing is never easy, specially when you dedicated your whole life to win and you had a 15min race to do it, sometime the decision we take are not the smarter... The AMA gave me a 12 months probation with fine if I violate a rule in my probation period. Head down and back to work. ? @supercrosslive
Injury Updates
Jett Lawrence
Lawrence suffered a broken collarbone when he endoed hard into the face of the double at the end of the second whoop section on the last lap. Lawrence posted this to Instagram Sunday:
“No words really guys!? I’ll never settle for second and will always leave everything out on the track. Lucky to only have a broken collarbone. We will get it all sorted tomorrow and get back to the races ASAP.”
Last night on Instagram, Jett posted “Update: Drs visit went well guys Be back at the race soon.”
Fredrik Noren
The JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team said that Noren will be undergoing surgery on his foot this week for the injury he suffered at round two in St. Louis.
Team manager Jeremy Albrecht also confirmed that Jimmy Decotis’ stint in the 450SX class has ended following the Anaheim 2 Supercross and confirmed Decotis will not compete in the 450SX class in Glendale this weekend in order to begin his focus on the 250SX East Region Championship.
Dylan Merriam
Merriam posted on Instagram that he has suffered a broken left collarbone and some ribs when he crashed during the first qualifying session Saturday. He will undergo surgery this morning and said he “should only be off the bike 3-4 weeks.”
Kyle Chisholm
Chisholm went down in his heat race and posted about his hospital visit on Instagram. Last night his wife Britney posted on Instagram that Chiz is okay as he only has a bruised lung and ribs and plans to lineup in Oakland.