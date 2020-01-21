Michael Mosiman | 4th in 250SX

“It was hectic and chaotic in the Main Event, it was like survival mode out there for most of us. My starts were pretty good tonight but I don’t feel like I rode deserving of fourth. But I’ll take it and go onto the next round.”

Alex Martin | 5th in 250SX

"I struggled throughout the day to get comfortable with the track. I had a painful crash in the heat race, forcing me to go to the LCQ. The main event turned out to be the best I felt and rode all day. I was very close to another podium this weekend if it wasn’t for a late race mistake. I’ll take the top-five result and move forward healthy."

Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s team manager Jeremy Albrecht:

"It was a challenging track and we're happy that Alex was okay after his two crashes. Alex is getting better each weekend and I’m excited to head to Phoenix for the Triple Crown."

Austin Forkner | 17th in 250SX

"Well there isn’t much for me to say at this point. Tonight, was a night I just want to forget and move on from. I felt good all day and got a great heat race win aboard my KX250, but that costly mistake in the whoops in the main event ruined my evening. My team and I are going to regroup and probably spend a good amount of time hammering out whoops this next week. I had a lot of fun racing the Triple Crown races last year, so I am just ready to get to Glendale and redeem myself.”

Christian Craig | 22nd in 250SX

“I actually had the flu the entire week leading up to Anaheim 2. Not sure what St. Louis did to me [last weekend’s race] but I could not keep anything down all week and lost 10 pounds so I was just pumped to feel kinda normal on Saturday. I felt off all day honestly, the track was so tight and didn’t flow well for me. I heard a lot of other guys felt the same so that made me feel better! I qualified fifth and went on to win my heat race which was cool and I’m pumped on that. In the main, I got the holeshot and led some laps before my teammate passed me. I stayed with him for awhile and knew Ferrandis was catching us. I knew he was right behind me for a couple laps and knew he was going to go for it eventually but did not expect that outcome. At the end of the day this is racing. Yeah it sucks but there’s no point it dwelling on it when I can’t change the outcome. I’m happy to be healthy and going to Glendale next weekend!”

Ferrandis on Craig

