Cooper Webb | 3rd in 450SX

Racer X: Speaking of feeling bad, do you actually feel good? Are you still in recovery-ish mode?

Cooper Webb: Ten times better. It’s been tough. I guess it was the Friday before. I wasn’t sure what happened Saturday. A1 I was not feeling good. Went back to Florida Monday and went to the doctor and had the flu and strep. So, tough week leading up to St. Louis. There’s not many things we can do with WADA and all that stuff. So I was pretty much on the couch for a week. Went racing at St. Louis and just didn’t have it. It sucks when it’s like that, but that’s the way it was. But it was a good learning thing. Obviously I wasn’t feeling well but I think we weren’t quite there with the bike, and my starts were off. Usually I can kind of salvage a start and turn my night around, and at St. Louis I didn’t do that. This week it was nice though to kind of get back to riding. Still wasn’t a hundred percent through the week, but I could at least ride and do some training. So that was nice. Looking to get better. You take your health for granted a lot. So it’s cool to just feel good again. I’m pumped obviously to be up here. We were pretty dang close, so can’t complain.

People are going to just think, how could there be bike stuff? You won the title last year. You can’t just run what you ran last year and just feel like it’s good?

We’re just always progressing. I think for me, one of the main things this year was whoops, last year that I struggled with. That was our main goal to try to fix that. We made some chassis changes. Now basically we’re back at last year. You kind of kick yourself in the ass and think, you could have started there. Obviously I wasn’t… As you’d see, these two that beat me were pretty dang good in the whoops, but I felt like I was better than most but still not the best. So got work to do there. I think that was the biggest thing. We’re just kind of getting back to base. My starts were good again tonight, so that made life a little easier.

The second half the race you were in this gnarly dog fight with Zach and Jason Anderson and Adam, and then you pulled away from them and started catching Kenny. What changed there in the second half for you?

I think at the beginning I just kind of honestly paced myself. I wasn’t sure if I had a full 20 in me from the last few weeks. Should have trusted in myself a bit more. Kind of once that halfway hit I was like, “Damn, I feel pretty good. So let’s go for it.” I knew those guys were behind me and I needed to break away. The gap was pretty big, honestly, with Eli and Kenny up there. Just kept plugging away, but a little too late. I got right there close at the end but just kind of… shouldn't say ran out of time because I should have charged harder sooner. But we’ll take it.