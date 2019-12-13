Racer X Films: 2018 Husqvarna FC 250 Big Bore
By David Pingree
Build by Jay Clark
Photos/Video by Simon Cudby
The concept on this build was to take a bike that is a little older and make it competitive against anything current. We took a 2018 FC250 we bought from a former pro racer that was in need of a rebuild. We picked it up cheap, knowing we needed to do some work to the engine to freshen it up. These engine and suspension modifications will work on all 2016-19 Husqvarna and KTM 250 4-strokes.
Once you’re spending the money to go through an engine like this, it makes financial sense to consider a big-bore kit. For a vet racer who wants something easier to handle than a 450, or for an intermediate or pro rider looking for a fast practice bike that has longer service intervals, this is a great option. While the Cylinder Works kit alone is a good 4-5 horsepower gain, Twisted Development ports the head to match the larger bore, cuts the valve seats and maps the Vortex ECU. With that extra work, you can get about 8-10 horsepower gains, depending on which fuel you run. Our Cylinder Works 270 was an animal on the track. The torque numbers are as good or better than factory race bikes, and the power keeps pulling, thanks to the ignition and motor work. This big-bore kit is a fantastic choice for a non-displacement class or somebody just wanting a fun, fast bike to ride. The suspension and components worked great and, honestly, this bike worked better than any stock 2020 I’ve ridden. This bike was a blast!
The Factory Connection guys did an awesome job with the suspension, and the handling was just as good as the engine. It wasn’t factory race bike power and handling, but it wasn’t too far off, either. For the money and the reliability, this setup is legit!
A special thanks to Cahuilla Creek Motocross for allowing us to test after hours www.cahuillacreekmotocross.com
Cylinder Works
3mm Big bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top End Gasket Kit
Twisted Development
Vortex X-10 ECU and Mapping, Head Porting to Match Cylinder (valve seats cut)
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket 51T, Front Sprocket 14T, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch Kit (Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit w/Cover)
FMF Racing
Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearings
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
All Balls
Throttle Cable
Renthal
603 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips
Dunlop
MX33 Front 80/100-21
MX33 Rear 110/90-19
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Holeshot Device
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super-durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
Polisport
Skid Plate
TM Designworks
Rear Chain block
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Tusk
Oversized Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Complete Wheelset, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube
Fasst Company
Rear Brake Return Spring
Factory Connection
Suspension Rebuild and Service
Pro Factory Hoses
Radiator Hoses in White
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
VP Racing Fuels
T4 or U4.4 Fuel (does run on pump fuel as well)
Husqvarna OEM Parts
New Black Airbox Piece, KTM Black Frame Guards (taller than Husky ones) Two-Stroke Air Filter Cage
2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0004 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0003 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0007 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0008 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0014 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0012 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0010 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0005 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0013 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0006 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0009 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0002 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0001 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0015 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0011 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0022 Simon Cudby 2018HusqFC250Build-Cudby-0025 Simon Cudby