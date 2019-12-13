Racer X Films: 2018 Husqvarna FC 250 Big Bore

By David Pingree

Build by Jay Clark

Photos/Video by Simon Cudby

The concept on this build was to take a bike that is a little older and make it competitive against anything current. We took a 2018 FC250 we bought from a former pro racer that was in need of a rebuild. We picked it up cheap, knowing we needed to do some work to the engine to freshen it up. These engine and suspension modifications will work on all 2016-19 Husqvarna and KTM 250 4-strokes.

Once you’re spending the money to go through an engine like this, it makes financial sense to consider a big-bore kit. For a vet racer who wants something easier to handle than a 450, or for an intermediate or pro rider looking for a fast practice bike that has longer service intervals, this is a great option. While the Cylinder Works kit alone is a good 4-5 horsepower gain, Twisted Development ports the head to match the larger bore, cuts the valve seats and maps the Vortex ECU. With that extra work, you can get about 8-10 horsepower gains, depending on which fuel you run. Our Cylinder Works 270 was an animal on the track. The torque numbers are as good or better than factory race bikes, and the power keeps pulling, thanks to the ignition and motor work. This big-bore kit is a fantastic choice for a non-displacement class or somebody just wanting a fun, fast bike to ride. The suspension and components worked great and, honestly, this bike worked better than any stock 2020 I’ve ridden. This bike was a blast!

The Factory Connection guys did an awesome job with the suspension, and the handling was just as good as the engine. It wasn’t factory race bike power and handling, but it wasn’t too far off, either. For the money and the reliability, this setup is legit!

A special thanks to Cahuilla Creek Motocross for allowing us to test after hours www.cahuillacreekmotocross.com

