Finally! This will be the last time Martin Davalos will ever be associated with a Racer X Online feature named 250 Words, because he is now, truly, officially, no longer a 250 rider. His dreams of a 450 supercross ride have come true courtesy of Team Tedder with factory support from KTM. However, before that deal came together, Marty had already signed to race the Geneva Supercross, and he had a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX450 for it courtesy of Mitch Payton. So Marty rode a Kawi one last time in Europe.

Guess what? Marty is darned fast on the big bike just like he was on the 250 for so many years. He won Friday’s main event and led laps on Saturday, looking good to win King of Geneva honors, until he went down in a corner. He recovered to finish third, and his 1-3 scores over two nights left him second overall to Justin Brayton.

Our man Steve Matthes was there and recorded a live post-race show where he interviewed Davalos, who has, somehow, become “his guy” after all these years. Here’s the post-race views from Steve and Marty.

Racer X: Could have had it, huh? Looking good. You were using that inside line in the sand, which JB was not. He was going outside. I was wondering which one was better. You just came in a little hot.

Martin Davalos: Yeah. Brian actually told me, be careful on the inside. Yesterday it was working very good. They fixed it, and on my parade lap I really liked it. I just came in and it was sandy on the landing of that triple in, and I just kind of tucked the front end. Unfortunately I got stuck under the bike. One of the flaggers helped me. It was just a learning experience for me. The guys were riding really good. The track was difficult. I got great starts. That really, really helped me today. Just to run up front was good for me, just to see where I’m at. I made some rookie mistakes. I was over-riding the bike a little bit coming out of the corners. Just got so much power. I’m used to that 250. You really have to hit it. But that’s the reason why we came here, just to learn a little bit. Now I know what I’ve got to work on.

I think overall you’ve got to be happy. You have to be happy with the whole weekend. You showed speed. You had the win, I think, tonight if you hadn’t gone down. Your whoops speed was good. You’ve got to be stoked.

Yeah, I’m super stoked. I came here to be safe, to get some gate drops. I was riding good at home. I knew I was going to be fast, but I surprised myself a little bit today. What really, really surprised myself was the starts. I was really consistent. I think that’s going to be a huge, huge thing that’s going to matter in the supercross season for 2020. I think starting up front is going to make it a lot easier to try and run up front, because there’s so many talented guys.