It’s all over here in Paris. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia became a three-time King of Paris champion with smart rides today going 4-2-3 today to take the title by five points over the overall winner today, SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Malcolm Stewart. Barcia almost got the win in the second semi-final when he ran down leader Dylan Ferrandis on his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha all the way from eighth. He rode great and when Dylan made a mistake off the finish line triple, Barcia came inside and Ferrandis went down in a move that no one thought was like the old “Bam Bam.” From there Barcia was looking good for the win but Stewart took advantage of a mistake in a turn from Justin on the last lap and took the win. It was a very exciting race.

“Me and Mookie had some really good racing this weekend, so I think Geneva will be exciting for sure,” Barcia told us afterwards. “It was a great race. The track was actually pretty much American spec jump-wise, but obviously it’s small. It’s like 40-second lap times for 20-plus laps. It’s quite boring, but the racing was always close pretty much the whole weekend. Pretty exciting stuff.

To me it means a lot. It’s a special race. USA won the overall again this year. There’s a few French on there, but there’s a lot of USA. So it’s cool, man. It feels good. Obviously it doesn’t feel like at home win, but it feels good. I love Paris. I love coming here. I haven’t been here in two years, so it’s nice to be brought back. I hope to come back next year and win again.”