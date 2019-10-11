Joe,

Thank you for the kind words, sir. We typically go the second week of March while our kids are on Easter break. Any chance you can bump it a week? Conversation will be limited to carving turns on groomers, floating powder, how bad your knees are versus mine and food options for dinner until after some après ski drinks… At that point I’ll tell you everything you want to know about anything. Seriously, I’d love to do some laps with you if you can make it work. Send me a DM on Instagram about it [@davidpingree101]. Ask a young person to show you how to do that, lol. And thank you for 34 years of service!

PING

Hey Ping,

I want to buy a new 450. I'm 54 years old 5'10” 220lbs… with TLD skinny gear of course! I want to join a local club and ride again. I'd say it will most likely be my last new bike purchase, so let’s say at an $8,500 average price its buy once, cry once. I have one absolute must, an electric start, and I dig the thought of the hydraulic clutch but never rode one. My question is please use your influence to encourage dealers to have a track day in each state for committed buyers who that day who would have previously put $500 down to get to ride all the manufacturers bikes a few laps, kind of like you testers, then take a privately completed contract to your nearest dealer? While I value your Racer X first rides and Dialed In stuff, in the end you always say they are all good but as the ultimate consumer I never get to test ride and feel what you feel, so to speak! I know that's a reach but they are wanting to sell bikes, and like boobs, I search everyday and procrastinate. New technology, prices, and dealer locations are all over the place? Any update how you liked your 2019 KX450 this year, and like so many, I love The Whiskey Throttle Show. Never been to California but I want to escape the Pennsylvania winter, come to a race and combine the show into the trip, so hopefully you guys will eventually have a schedule? Alright brother, keep the flames and kooks at arms-length!

Steve165