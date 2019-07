Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is off this weekend, as the series takes its second break of the season before returning on July 20 at the Spring Creek National.

Since we don’t have any U.S.-based racing to enjoy today, let’s waste our day watching highlights from every round of the 125 All Star Series this year.

What’s better than two-strokes on a Saturday?

To watch our GoPro footage and more from the series, check out our playlist on YouTube.

Hangtown