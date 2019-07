Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis collected his first overall win of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross season on Saturday at RedBud via a perfect 1-1 day.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo continues to hold the points lead following a second overall finish. Ferrandis’ teammate Justin Cooper finished third overall.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.