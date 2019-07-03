Red Bull KTM announced this morning that both Tony Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings will miss the next two rounds of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship in Indonesia (July 7) and Asia (July 14). The team statement said Cairoli tried to ride on Tuesday but his shoulder was still causing “pain and discomfort” and that he is “not yet in a condition to return to the MXGP gate.” Cairoli went down hard at the MXGP of Latvia, dislocating his shoulder, and took time off before undergoing more tests both on and off the bike.

Herlings is recovering from surgery after MXGP of Latvia incident, where a fall during the sighting lap before the first moto resulted in a rider running over his ankle. He did muscle his way through the moto to still finish first, but the pain became unbearable as the defending world champion retired from the competition.

“This was not the update we wanted to make but sadly Tony has not recovered enough from his dislocated shoulder to race again in MXGP at the moment and we knew Jeffrey would be needing more time after his bad luck in Latvia,” said Robert Jonas, VP of offroad. “Obviously it is a difficult situation for us and we are constantly assessing the recoveries of Tony and Jeffrey. Thankfully we still have excellent riders in two busy rounds of MXGP in Indonesia and we hope they stay safe and continue to enjoy a successful MX2 season so far.”