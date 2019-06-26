Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
Florida
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
June 26, 2019 9:00am | by:
The seventh issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #188

MXGP or WorldSBK? When WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea met MXGP starlet Ben Watson what did the British stars talk about? We pushed ‘record,’ asked a couple of questions, and listened.

Necking it: the status: We speak to a host of Grand Prix riders as well as the FIM and neck brace innovators Leatt about the role and position of neck protection in MXGP. Is it still relevant?

Putting together a MotoGP factory Honda: We asked LCR Honda Crew Chief Christophe Bourguignon about the nuts and bolts of MotoGP and how a rare works RCV is built and reworked for the season. 

Memories of Montjuic: A special story about the picturesque but perilous Grand Prix circuit in Barcelona’s Montjuic Park and with recollections of the speed on the streets by those that were there.