Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

MORNING REPORT

Everyone is bracing for heat and humidity here in Florida, but this morning’s weather was actually quite nice, breezy and in the 80s with some cloud cover. Temperatures are starting to rise and will surely be tougher by the 1 p.m. motos, but nearly every rider we’ve talked to says it’s just going to be a suffer fest, and whoever can tough it out will succeed. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac is one of the few riders without a Florida base during the week, and he said all he can do is try to come in as fresh as possible. Tomac does love sand tracks, and while WW Ranch’s clay/sand mix does give it a hard base, Eli says “it’s sandy enough” for him to like it. He did tell us before practice that if the temperatures get extremely high, like around 95, he might have to shift into a management mode and make sure to manage his energy throughout the day. He’s probably not the only one who will think that way, but he might be one of the few to admit it.

“Coming in fresh” is a key term for the riders outside of the humidity, as Justin Cooper, who trains in California, told us the same thing. He might not be acclimated to the weather, but at least he’s not depleted coming in after a tough week of riding in this stuff.

Justin Barcia told us this morning his injured wrists are feeling better and he’s healthy now, the next step is working on bike setup. He made some changes this week and hopes to make some progress, plus, he loves the sand and the Florida weather.

Tyler Bowers is living the privateer life, driving down from High Point and setting up a base in Florida with GEICO Honda's RJ Hampshire. Bower says that RJ, the local, knows all the right people and all the cool spots to ride. But Tyler does admit the humidity, rain, and sand riding is brutal. He will stick around here through RedBud and then go back home to California. As for Hampshire himself, he won the USGP here in the MX2 Class in 2017, but the track is way different. He said he has good vibes this weekend not because of his win here, but just because it’s his home state in general. Hampshire took on a huge crash at home right before leaving for High Point, but he’s healed up now and had a good week and expects to do well at his home race.

Since Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Tomac are tied for the 450 Class points lead, we will see both riders' bikes will feature red plates. Tomac has won four motos compared to Roczen's three but both riders are tied with 176 points apiece. However, this weekend might be foreshadowing who goes on to win the championship. While there will still be more than half the season remaining following the conclusion of today's racing, today's weather might show who has the advantage when it comes to fitness. Earlier in the season Roczen said he was dealing with some illness and wasn't 100 percent—today we will truly find out.