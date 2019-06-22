Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
Everyone is bracing for heat and humidity here in Florida, but this morning’s weather was actually quite nice, breezy and in the 80s with some cloud cover. Temperatures are starting to rise and will surely be tougher by the 1 p.m. motos, but nearly every rider we’ve talked to says it’s just going to be a suffer fest, and whoever can tough it out will succeed. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac is one of the few riders without a Florida base during the week, and he said all he can do is try to come in as fresh as possible. Tomac does love sand tracks, and while WW Ranch’s clay/sand mix does give it a hard base, Eli says “it’s sandy enough” for him to like it. He did tell us before practice that if the temperatures get extremely high, like around 95, he might have to shift into a management mode and make sure to manage his energy throughout the day. He’s probably not the only one who will think that way, but he might be one of the few to admit it.
“Coming in fresh” is a key term for the riders outside of the humidity, as Justin Cooper, who trains in California, told us the same thing. He might not be acclimated to the weather, but at least he’s not depleted coming in after a tough week of riding in this stuff.
Justin Barcia told us this morning his injured wrists are feeling better and he’s healthy now, the next step is working on bike setup. He made some changes this week and hopes to make some progress, plus, he loves the sand and the Florida weather.
Tyler Bowers is living the privateer life, driving down from High Point and setting up a base in Florida with GEICO Honda's RJ Hampshire. Bower says that RJ, the local, knows all the right people and all the cool spots to ride. But Tyler does admit the humidity, rain, and sand riding is brutal. He will stick around here through RedBud and then go back home to California. As for Hampshire himself, he won the USGP here in the MX2 Class in 2017, but the track is way different. He said he has good vibes this weekend not because of his win here, but just because it’s his home state in general. Hampshire took on a huge crash at home right before leaving for High Point, but he’s healed up now and had a good week and expects to do well at his home race.
Since Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Tomac are tied for the 450 Class points lead, we will see both riders' bikes will feature red plates. Tomac has won four motos compared to Roczen's three but both riders are tied with 176 points apiece. However, this weekend might be foreshadowing who goes on to win the championship. While there will still be more than half the season remaining following the conclusion of today's racing, today's weather might show who has the advantage when it comes to fitness. Earlier in the season Roczen said he was dealing with some illness and wasn't 100 percent—today we will truly find out.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has gone undefeated in the second motos of 2019 so far and has also gone undefeated in the 250 Class overalls. Cianciarulo has established a 26-point lead over second place, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper. Will we see AC continue his dominance? Whose fitness will show the most today? Who will struggle the lease? Since this will be our first real test, it’s tough to say. Only time will tell. Stay tuned.
In the first practices, Dylan Ferrandis led on times most of the way in the 250 Class session until Justin Cooper logged a late flyer to get the top spot. Ken Roczen topped the 450 Class riders.
250 Class qualifying
In the first practice, Dylan Ferrandis led the session with the fastest lap time for most of the way until his teammate Justin Cooper logged a late flyer to get the top spot. Cooper’s 2:09.461 was not beat in the second session, nor was so Ferrandis’, so the two teammates take the top two overall qualifying spots in the 250 Class. Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton, and Martin Davalos round out the top five overall qualifying spots. This is big for Cooper, who struggled throughout the day last week at High Point Raceway, where he qualified ninth overall in the 250 Class and finished ninth overall after 6-9 moto finishes.
“I pretty much just want to get back to where I belong…Just trying to get back on the right track,” said Cooper on the podium after the second session.
Cooper, who trains in California, knows how tough the day will be, not only against the strong field, but against the conditions.
“It’s going to be survival of the fittest out there,” Cooper said.
Davalos made his way into the top five of combined qualifying. Will Marty bring the speed come the motos later today?
Thomas Covington, who has been dealing with the Epstein-Barr Virus, finished 19th overall in combined qualifying with a 2:12.685. Pierce Brown, making his pro debut with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM squad, qualified 21st in the class.
Florida - 250 Combined Qualifying
WW Ranch Motocross Park - Jacksonville, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Justin Cooper
|2:09.461
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2:09.890
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2:10.314
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|2:10.341
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|5
|Martin Davalos
|2:10.532
|Quito, Ecuador
|Kawasaki KX250F
450 CLASS QUALIFYING
Jason Anderson topped the 450 Class in combined qualifying for the second-straight week, as his 2:08.178 heater in the second session topped Ken Roczen’s 2:08.910 from the first session. Anderson took a very unique approach to the second session, as he did his usual hang back and let everyone go and then get in his heaters behind the pack so he has a clear track. This time, once he did his heater lap, it moved him into the top position overall, so he decided it was good enough for him. So he went to the team truck and called it a good session. Maybe this move comes off as cocky but this could be a smart idea come later in the day when the heat really becomes a factor. Being conservative here and there on such a hot day might play well, especially for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider. Anderson trains at the Baker’s Factory here in Florida, but as we heard some riders say earlier in the day, training all week under the Florida sun could be as much of a hinderance as it is a blessing.
“It’s going to get brutal,” Anderson said on the track. “I think the weather is going to be tough and the track is going to be tough, as well. We stay here in Florida, so for me, I’m used to it but it’s not like we are immune to the hot weather, we still get hot even if we are here all the time. it’s going to be a heater. It will be interesting; we’ll see how it goes.”
Tomac, Zach Osborne, and Justin Barcia rounded out the top five overall spots. Joey Savatgy qualified in sixth, we’ll see if he can build on his solid finish at High Point. Marvin Musquin finished right behind Savatgy in qualifying but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Musquin running up front come the motos, due to his experience with sand tracks.
Florida - 450 Combined Qualifying
WW Ranch Motocross Park - Jacksonville, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jason Anderson
|2:08.178
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Ken Roczen
|2:08.910
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2:09.237
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|4
|Zach Osborne
|2:10.307
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|2:10.571
|Monroe, NY
|YAM YZ