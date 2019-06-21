Round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 23, at WW Ranch Motocross Park.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos live at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

The seventh round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

The ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule