Round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 23, at WW Ranch Motocross Park.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos live at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
The seventh round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
The ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
Florida
WW Ranch Motocross Park - Jacksonville, FL
|Qualifying
|June 22 - 10:15am
|on
|1st Motos
|June 22 - 1:00pm
|on
|1st Motos
|June 22 - 1:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|June 22 - 3:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|June 22 - 3:00pm
|on
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|ATV
|June 22 - 1:45pm
|on
|Bike
|June 23 - 12:45pm
|on
|Highlights
|September 14 - 12:30pm
|on
FIM MOtocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of Germany
Teutschenthal - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
|MX2 Qualifying
|June 22 - 10:45am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|June 22 - 11:30am
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|June 23 - 7:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|June 23 - 8:00am
|on
|MX1 Race 2
|June 23 - 10:00am
|on
|MXGP Race2
|June 23 - 11:00am
|on
2019 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|176
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|176
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|144
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|144
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|139
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|186
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|160
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|144
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|134
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|126
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|195
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|177
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|141
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|114
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|210
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|140
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|118
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|109
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|92
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|186
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|178
|3
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|115
|4
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|101
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|185
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|128
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|102
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|391
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|256
|4
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|254
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|246
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|397
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|367
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|301
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|251
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|246
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Other Links | Pro Motocross
450, 250, and 125 All Star Series Entry List
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7:00am - 2:00pm
|Will Call
|7:20am - 7:35am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35am - 7:50am
|Chapel Service
|8:00am - 8:15am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20am - 8:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35am - 8:45am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45am - 9:00am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05am - 9:20am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20am - 9:35am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35am - 9:45am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50am - 9:55am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:55am - 10:10am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15am - 10:20am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:20am - 10:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35am - 10:50am
|Track Maintenance
|1:10pm - 1:45pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45pm - 1:58pm
|Podium Interviews
|1:58pm - 2:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10pm - 2:45pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45pm - 3:00pm
|Podium Interviews
|3:00pm - 3:10pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10pm - 3:45pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45pm - 4:00pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4:00pm -4:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10pm - 4:45pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45pm - 5:00pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5:00pm - 5:30pm
|Press Conference