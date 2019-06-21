Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
How to Watch: Florida, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch Florida, GNCC, and MXGP

June 21, 2019 1:05pm

Round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 23, at WW Ranch Motocross Park.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos live at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

The seventh round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

The ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

Florida

- Jacksonville, FL

* all times
QualifyingJune 22 - 10:15amon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosJune 22 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosJune 22 - 1:00pmon mav-tv
2nd MotosJune 22 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports
2nd MotosJune 22 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Motocross TV Schedule

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

TV | Online Schedule

AMSOIL Snowshoe

- Snowshoe, WV

* all times
ATVJune 22 - 1:45pmon racer-tv
BikeJune 23 - 12:45pmon racer-tv
HighlightsSeptember 14 - 12:30pmon nbc-sports
GNCC TV Schedule

FIM MOtocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Germany

- Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

* all times
MX2 QualifyingJune 22 - 10:45amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingJune 22 - 11:30amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1June 23 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1June 23 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX1 Race 2June 23 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race2June 23 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO176
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany176
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA144
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM144
5Marvin Musquin La Reole, France139
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL186
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY160
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France144
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL134
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK126
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC195
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV177
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC141
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT114
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT210
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN140
3 Jefferson, GA118
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN109
5 Millville, NJ92
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL186
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL178
3 Indianola, PA115
4 West Sunbury, PA101
5 Melrose, FL72
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH185
2Tayla Jones Australia183
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC138
4 New Zealand128
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH102
FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia391
2Antonio Cairoli Italy358
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland256
4Gautier Paulin France254
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland246
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain397
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark367
3Jago Geerts Belgium301
4Henry Jacobi Germany251
5Ben Watson United Kingdom246
Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Other Links | Pro Motocross

Live Timing

450, 250, and 125 All Star Series Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

Teams

Ticket Info

General Info

Track Map

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7:00am - 2:00pmWill Call
7:20am - 7:35amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35am - 7:50amChapel Service
8:00am - 8:15am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20am - 8:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35am - 8:45amTrack Maintenance
8:45am - 9:00am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05am - 9:20am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20am - 9:35amTrack Maintenance
9:35am - 9:45am125 All Stars Practice
9:50am - 9:55am250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55am - 10:10am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15am - 10:20am250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20am - 10:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35am - 10:50amTrack Maintenance
1:10pm - 1:45pm250 Class Moto #1 
1:45pm - 1:58pmPodium Interviews
1:58pm - 2:10pm450 Class Sight Lap
2:10pm - 2:45pm    450 Class Moto #1 
2:45pm - 3:00pmPodium Interviews
3:00pm - 3:10pm250 Class Sight Lap
3:10pm - 3:45pm    250 Class Moto #2   
3:45pm - 4:00pm    250 Winners Circle
4:00pm -4:10pm    450 Class Sight Lap
4:10pm - 4:45pm450 Class Moto #2  
4:45pm - 5:00pm450 Winners Circle
5:00pm - 5:30pmPress Conference

OTHER LINKS | GNCC

Live Timing

Race Center

Race Day Schedule

Tickets

General Info

Other Links | MXGP

Live Timing

Timetable

Race Center

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

General Info

