Following a week off, Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross returns to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, for round four of the championship.

This Saturday will mark the 43rd year a race has been held at the historic track, the third-longest in history of the sport. With that in mind, we decided to look back at some cool stats in the history of the event.

(Note: Numbers courtesy of MX Sports, sister company of this site.)

43

The High Point National made its debut on the Pro Motocross schedule in 1977 and has run uninterrupted since. This year marks the 43rd consecutive season of the event, which is the third-longest continuously running round on the schedule.

May 29, 1977

The first race was held at High Point and was won by Pennsylvania native Tony DiStefano aboard a Suzuki.

4

Of Damon Bradshaw’s six career wins in the premier class came at High Point. The track honors him with its infamous “Bradshaw Boulevard.”