Thunder Valley Pre-Entry Lists: 450, 250, 125 All Star

May 30, 2019 8:40am
The 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado, this weekend for round three of the championship.

Looking for entry lists? We have you covered.

Check out the pre-entry lists for the 450 and 250 Class, as well as the 125 All Star Series.

450 Class

Racing NbrFirst NameLast NameHometownBrandTeam Name
1EliTomacCortez, COKAWMONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI
2CooperWebbNewport, NCKTMRED BULL KTM
4BlakeBaggettGrand Terrace, CAKTMRocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS
14ColeSeelyNewbury Park, CAHONTeam Honda HRC
15DeanWilsonUnited KingdomHQVRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
16ZacharyOsborneAbingdon, VAHQVRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
17JosephSavatgyTallahassee, FLKAWMONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI
19JustinBogleCushing, OKKTMRocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS
21JasonAndersonRio Rancho, NMHQVRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
25MarvinMusquinFranceKTMRED BULL KTM
41BenLaMayWasilla, AKHONTPJ | FLY Racin | HONDA
43Tyler BowersDanville, KYKAWTriggr | Tyler Bowers Racing
46JustinHillYoncalla, ORSUZJGR | Yoshimura | Suzuki Factory Racing
48CodyCooperNew ZealandHONEnviro Dynamics | Crownkiwi
49HenryMillerRochester, MNKTMHenry Miller Racing
51JustinBarciaGreenville, FLYAMMonster Energy-Factory Yamaha Racing
54DylanMerriamCorona, CAHQVRJC Racing
56LorenzoLocurcioVenezuelaKAW 
63JohnShortPilot Point, TXHONTPJ Racing
68BrandanLeithEagle Mountain, UTKAWStewarts Heating Racing
69Jake MasterpoolParadise, TXHONHis 956 Facility
85DareDeMartileLincoln, CAHONNemesis Performance
94Ken RoczenGermanyHONTeam Honda HRC
101FredrikNorenSwedenHONSustainable Oil Field Services | Honda
103DeanFerrisAustraliaYAMMonster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing
120ToddBannisterColorado Springs, COKAWMotoAdventure Kawasaki
124RobertFitch, Jr.Littleton, COHONAbsolute Race Technology
140AustinKoubaBoise, IDKAWRMXSeries.com
152RyderHanninenHibbing, MNKAWHan's Motosports & Suspensions | Triumph Twist Drill | Bougalis and Sons Construction
182MasonOlsonSparks, NVKTM 
214VannMartinHouston, TXHONTi Lube Honda Racing | Team AllSouth 
218ErkiKahroEstoniaKTMMX Vacation
221MathiasJÃ¸rgensenDenmarkHON 
227DerekKelleyRiverside, CAHONSLR Honda | Fly Racing | Flow Vision
229FranciscoMartiniEscondido, CAYAMMartini Racing
246ChanceBlackburnSpokane, WAHONFusion Graphix | Devol | Epcon 
254CodyBrinerSierra Vista, AZKAWTeam KRT
292KoltonDeanWest Jordan, UTYAMSouth Valley Motorsports | Fly Racing | Pro Taper
311MitchellGiffordColorado Springs, COYAMVickery Motosports | Advance Concrete 
314TylerStepekMount Airy, MDYAMTomahawk MX
321BradleyLionnetZambiaYAM 
322TreyMooreCenter Point, IASUZMoore Floors
332DustinWinterClearwater, KSYAMEBR Performance
341DerekAndersonWheat Ridge, COHONSun Honda
383CaseyBrennanAlbuquerque, NMKTMBrennan Racing
402SamuelGreenawaltJacksonville, FLYAMGreenawalt Racing
447DevenRaperMesa, AZKAWRJC Racing | Kelly's Kawasaki
456RyanGrantomAustin, TXKTMBurnin' Dirt Mx
477ToddWatersAustraliaHQVTodd Waters Racing 
499DawsonChesnutSorento, ILSUZTPJ Racing
514AnthonyRothCedar Run, NJHONPepsi | JETTY | Traction MX
526Colton AeckSimi Valley, CAHONTREMX.com | Tri-County Powersports | Honda
553BrentRouseTorrance, CAHONPatch Master Racing | Mid Cities Honda 
565DominicDeSimoneLas Vegas, NVHONwe1 Racing | Pasha Racing | Mobius Braces
591Tanner MyersOklahoma City, OKYAMTPJ Fly Racing Team
623Joshua Hernandez Andrews, TXYAMEVO | Fly Racing | Defy MX
647MatthewHubertRiverside, CAHQVTPJ Fly Racing Team
661NoahChambersOxford, PAKAWSCCMX
694NicholasInmanChillicothe, ILHON 
700JamesWeeksPunta Gorda, FLYAMTPJ Racing
718ToshikiTomitaJapanHONTeam Honda HRC
721ZacharyHarrisLincoln, NEHON 
745KevinRookstoolMedford, ORHONRookstool Racing
768ColeShondeckColorado Springs, COHONShondeck Racing
788JoshHeintzPittsburgh, PAKAWPodium Works | Mosites Motorsports | SocialWebMedia Racing
794BryceBackausNeillsville, WIYAMAll Motor Performance | FMF | Hinson
841JeffWalkerSylvania, OHHQVWalker Motorsports
875Johnny HopperColorado Springs, COHQVRocky Mountain Cycle Plaza
876Chris AlldredgeRedmond, ORKTM 
917Drew ThomasIone, CAYAMRoseville Yamaha | Haeseker Racing
929TaikiKogaJapanKAWTPJ Racing |ADA | SoCal MXTF
959JosefDeBowerAudubon, IAHQVMunn Racing 
981CurrenThurmanAlvin, TXHQVTeam Allsouth | Munn Racing

250 Class

Racing NbrFirst NameLast NameHometownBrandTeam Name
12ShaneMcElrathCanton, NCKTMTroy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM
23ChaseSextonLa Moille, ILHONGEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection
26AlexMartinMillville, MNSUZJGR | Yoshimura | Suzuki Factory Racing
28JordonSmithBelmont, NCKTMTroy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM
31RJHampshireHudson, FLHONGEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection
32JustinCooperCold Spring Harbor, NYYAMMonster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha
34DylanFerrandisFranceYAMMonster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha
36MichaelMosimanSebastopol, CAHQVRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
38ChristianCraigCorona, CAHONGEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection
39Colt NicholsMuskogee, OKYAMMonster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha
45BrandonHartranftBrick, NJYAMCycle Trader Rock River YAMAHA
52JordanBaileyOrlando, FLHQVRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
55KylePetersGreensboro, NCSUZJGR | Yoshimura | Suzuki Factory Racing
59NickGainesRinggold, GAYAM3D Racing Yamaha
61GarrettMarchbanksCoalville, UTKAWMONSTER ENERGY | PRO CIRCUIT | KAWASAKI
66MitchellOldenburgStaples, MNYAMMonster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha
72MartinCasteloEcuadorHQVJMC Motorsports Racing | Fly Racing | WPS
73MartinDavalosEcuadorKAWMONSTER ENERGY | PRO CIRCUIT | KAWASAKI
77ChallenTennantWillis, TXKTM3D Racing
83KillianAubersonSwitzerlandKTM 
91Zack WilliamsElko, MNKTMFusion Motorsports 
92AdamCianciaruloClermont FLKAWMONSTER ENERGY | PRO CIRCUIT | KAWASAKI
110YusukeWatanabeJapanYAMCycle Trader Rock River YAMAHA
112ThomasCovingtonVernon, ALHQVRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
122ChrisHowellSpokane, WAHQVJMC Motorsports | Integrity Electric 
123MitchellFalkCosta Mesa, CAKTMTroy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM
127JacobBorkFort Collins, COYAMBC Granite and Marble | Motor Medic Racing | FXR
136JoshuaPhilbrickOconomowoc, WIKAWSportland 2
139NathenLaPorteRothschild, WIHONSportland 2 | Precision Floors & Decor | LaPorte Racing 
154ChaseFelongOceanside, CAYAMNorth County Yamaha | XPR Motorsports | Fox Racing
156JacobHayesGreensboro,NCYAMCycle Trader Rock River YAMAHA
162MaxwellSanfordPasadena, MDYAMConcrete Plants Inc
167CodyWilliamsBarneveld, WIHQVLatitude Graphics Racing
168CaleKuchnickiAlanson, MIKTMHighland Trails Racing
173GrantWallLodi, CAYAMFly Racing | DT1 | Pirelli
186TylerMonksColorado Springs, COHQVMonks Construction Racing
194JerryRobinHamel, MNKTMFCC Motosports | Signation
196HunterLawrenceCorona, CAHONGEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection
212TylerMcCoyAustraliaYAMMX University | The Collective Family | McCoy's Gardening
232DylanBolingerCorona, CAHQVAEO Powersports | MotoCutz | Fly Racing
233Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CAKTMTroy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM
259CorbinHayesFolsom, CAYAMTPJ Racing
268MitchelSuireNew Iberia, LAHONSuire Racing
269DaltonDyerBenton, ARKAWMotographix | Pro Circuit | Greg Dyer Plumbing
286BrandonSussmanMission Viejo, CAYAM 
291ZaneMerrettCrowley, TXKTMTPJ
310KaiAielloTemecula, CAKTMPinnacle Nutrition Group - PNG
340BlakeTaylorWoodlawn, TNKTMNext Gear Race Programs | Stripes and More | Backyard Design
345JoshuaPriorHebron, CTHQVCustom MX Supply | American Ladders and Scaffolds | 6D
407BenjaminNelkoAliquippa, PAYAM3D Racing | Yamaha
410Tyler LoweMenomonee Falls, WIKTMSoutheast Sales | Reynard Training Complex | Acerbis
464BrandenBrillPekin, ILYAMFXR | Precision Worx | Brill Racing
510TravisPrierElkader, IAHON 
520DennisPonton IIILakewood, WIKTMdP3 Apparel & Designs
529TaylorStraussHelenville, WIHQVRobs Performance Motorsports 
546TylorSkodrasSussex, WIHQVRob's Performance
554WadeBrommelIndianola, IAKAWReal Ink Graphics | Cox Concrete | MX Tech
583Corey RidelEast Hartland, CTHQVRS Racing
622Zac MaleyLaotto, INYAMTom Zont Racing | Mika Metals | Maxima
657JustinWolfFranklin, WIKAWSportland 2 Powersports
747CodyGrayDacono, COYAMTri City Cycle | Performance Equipment | Pro Action Suspension
753Derik BrewsterNorthglenn, COHONMoto-Fresh
898JackFowlerDallas, ORHONMotosport Hillsboro | Fly Racing | Twisted Development
916JorgeRubalcavaParadise, TXHONJR Racing
931StephenVucksonNew Salem, INHON 
936TyMasterpoolParadise, TXYAMMonster Energy Yamalube Star Yamaha Racing
964MitchellGoheenCanadaYAMBlackstock Motorsports | Motozilli

125 All Star

 Racing NbrFirst NameLast NameBike BrandCity, STSponsors
1112TylerAldorYAMArvada, COPRS | LSE | Fox
232KaedenAmerineYAMGreat Bend, KSEBR Performance | Yamaha | Monster Army
3333JohnAyersHSQPort Orange, FLGear Racewear
4946JohnBurfeindKTMGreeley, COFox | FMF | Factory Connection
5895TaylorBurleyKTMElizabeth, COSerial Cables | Ryburn Racing
6225CodyBuyasHQVBeavercreek, ORLegacy Racewear| M9 Suspension| Beaverton Motorcycle
7243JosephDalzellYAMDekalb, ILSSi Decals | TZR | Novik Gloves
815CarterDubachYAMTustin, CADubach Racing | Oneal | 6D
9112DJGritzmacherKTMSussex, WISoutheast Sales | Fly Racing | Spy
1095BradHaskellKTMNorthglenn, COFullfactoryoffroad
11206TylerKautzmanYAMPost Falls, IDCDA Powersports | Jeske MX Customs | Dynamic Designs
12726HaydenKellyHQVDenver, COScott Goggles
1352RobinKnissHQVDenver, COMxfactory | Munn Racing | 812 Suspension| FXR| 100%
14885AndrewMcNultySUZBrighton, COMotoadventure Kawasaki Beta | 100%| Ryno Power
15210ScottyMillerHQVDenver, COFasthouse | Elite Motorsports | Applied Technology Suspension
16644BrennanMyersKTMWoolstock, IASSB Motosports | Black Diamond Graphics | Wagner Trucking
1745SamanthaPetersKTMWheat Ridge, COSun Enterprises | Absolute Race Technology | Spy Optic
18916KylePooleHQVGolden, CORawdog Racing
1911ScottSeeSUZMorrison, COTeam Party Racing | Gforce Powersports | Z&M Ball
2015WesleySelbyYAMThief River Falls, MNVickery Motorsports | Lunstra Motorsports | Ericco MFG
21448BrocShoemakerYAMMenifee, CADSC | Pasha Racing | Fly Racing
2298BryceShondeckYAMColorado Springs, COApex Sports | Pro-Cycling Warehouse | Dunlop
23746ChaseStevensonKTMCedar Rapids, IAFXR | Wiseco | Motoseat
2441MichaelSweneyKTMJohnstown, COSun Racing | Fox | Spy
25100JetUnderwoodYAMLakewood, COJ.S. ProFormance | JGR | G ForcePowersports
26616DylanVanderlaanYAMRapid City, SDGateway Autoplex | Olson Towing | CSI Construction
27167ChristopherWasilKTMPinecliffe, COAiryte Coatings & Sealants | G Force Powersports
28196TrevorWhitmarshKAWSedalia, COJohns Collision | Vickery Motorsports| Fox
29237NickWhitonYAMPolvadera, NMBobby J's Yamaha | FMF | Whiton MX Schools