The 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado, this weekend for round three of the championship.

Looking for entry lists? We have you covered.

Check out the pre-entry lists for the 450 and 250 Class, as well as the 125 All Star Series.

450 Class

Racing Nbr First Name Last Name Hometown Brand Team Name 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KAW MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI 2 Cooper Webb Newport, NC KTM RED BULL KTM 4 Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS 14 Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HON Team Honda HRC 15 Dean Wilson United Kingdom HQV Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 16 Zachary Osborne Abingdon, VA HQV Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 17 Joseph Savatgy Tallahassee, FL KAW MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI 19 Justin Bogle Cushing, OK KTM Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS 21 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM HQV Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 25 Marvin Musquin France KTM RED BULL KTM 41 Ben LaMay Wasilla, AK HON TPJ | FLY Racin | HONDA 43 Tyler Bowers Danville, KY KAW Triggr | Tyler Bowers Racing 46 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR SUZ JGR | Yoshimura | Suzuki Factory Racing 48 Cody Cooper New Zealand HON Enviro Dynamics | Crownkiwi 49 Henry Miller Rochester, MN KTM Henry Miller Racing 51 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL YAM Monster Energy-Factory Yamaha Racing 54 Dylan Merriam Corona, CA HQV RJC Racing 56 Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela KAW 63 John Short Pilot Point, TX HON TPJ Racing 68 Brandan Leith Eagle Mountain, UT KAW Stewarts Heating Racing 69 Jake Masterpool Paradise, TX HON His 956 Facility 85 Dare DeMartile Lincoln, CA HON Nemesis Performance 94 Ken Roczen Germany HON Team Honda HRC 101 Fredrik Noren Sweden HON Sustainable Oil Field Services | Honda 103 Dean Ferris Australia YAM Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing 120 Todd Bannister Colorado Springs, CO KAW MotoAdventure Kawasaki 124 Robert Fitch, Jr. Littleton, CO HON Absolute Race Technology 140 Austin Kouba Boise, ID KAW RMXSeries.com 152 Ryder Hanninen Hibbing, MN KAW Han's Motosports & Suspensions | Triumph Twist Drill | Bougalis and Sons Construction 182 Mason Olson Sparks, NV KTM 214 Vann Martin Houston, TX HON Ti Lube Honda Racing | Team AllSouth 218 Erki Kahro Estonia KTM MX Vacation 221 Mathias JÃ¸rgensen Denmark HON 227 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA HON SLR Honda | Fly Racing | Flow Vision 229 Francisco Martini Escondido, CA YAM Martini Racing 246 Chance Blackburn Spokane, WA HON Fusion Graphix | Devol | Epcon 254 Cody Briner Sierra Vista, AZ KAW Team KRT 292 Kolton Dean West Jordan, UT YAM South Valley Motorsports | Fly Racing | Pro Taper 311 Mitchell Gifford Colorado Springs, CO YAM Vickery Motosports | Advance Concrete 314 Tyler Stepek Mount Airy, MD YAM Tomahawk MX 321 Bradley Lionnet Zambia YAM 322 Trey Moore Center Point, IA SUZ Moore Floors 332 Dustin Winter Clearwater, KS YAM EBR Performance 341 Derek Anderson Wheat Ridge, CO HON Sun Honda 383 Casey Brennan Albuquerque, NM KTM Brennan Racing 402 Samuel Greenawalt Jacksonville, FL YAM Greenawalt Racing 447 Deven Raper Mesa, AZ KAW RJC Racing | Kelly's Kawasaki 456 Ryan Grantom Austin, TX KTM Burnin' Dirt Mx 477 Todd Waters Australia HQV Todd Waters Racing 499 Dawson Chesnut Sorento, IL SUZ TPJ Racing 514 Anthony Roth Cedar Run, NJ HON Pepsi | JETTY | Traction MX 526 Colton Aeck Simi Valley, CA HON TREMX.com | Tri-County Powersports | Honda 553 Brent Rouse Torrance, CA HON Patch Master Racing | Mid Cities Honda 565 Dominic DeSimone Las Vegas, NV HON we1 Racing | Pasha Racing | Mobius Braces 591 Tanner Myers Oklahoma City, OK YAM TPJ Fly Racing Team 623 Joshua Hernandez Andrews, TX YAM EVO | Fly Racing | Defy MX 647 Matthew Hubert Riverside, CA HQV TPJ Fly Racing Team 661 Noah Chambers Oxford, PA KAW SCCMX 694 Nicholas Inman Chillicothe, IL HON 700 James Weeks Punta Gorda, FL YAM TPJ Racing 718 Toshiki Tomita Japan HON Team Honda HRC 721 Zachary Harris Lincoln, NE HON 745 Kevin Rookstool Medford, OR HON Rookstool Racing 768 Cole Shondeck Colorado Springs, CO HON Shondeck Racing 788 Josh Heintz Pittsburgh, PA KAW Podium Works | Mosites Motorsports | SocialWebMedia Racing 794 Bryce Backaus Neillsville, WI YAM All Motor Performance | FMF | Hinson 841 Jeff Walker Sylvania, OH HQV Walker Motorsports 875 Johnny Hopper Colorado Springs, CO HQV Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza 876 Chris Alldredge Redmond, OR KTM 917 Drew Thomas Ione, CA YAM Roseville Yamaha | Haeseker Racing 929 Taiki Koga Japan KAW TPJ Racing |ADA | SoCal MXTF 959 Josef DeBower Audubon, IA HQV Munn Racing 981 Curren Thurman Alvin, TX HQV Team Allsouth | Munn Racing

250 Class

Racing Nbr First Name Last Name Hometown Brand Team Name 12 Shane McElrath Canton, NC KTM Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM 23 Chase Sexton La Moille, IL HON GEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection 26 Alex Martin Millville, MN SUZ JGR | Yoshimura | Suzuki Factory Racing 28 Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM 31 RJ Hampshire Hudson, FL HON GEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection 32 Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY YAM Monster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha 34 Dylan Ferrandis France YAM Monster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha 36 Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA HQV Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 38 Christian Craig Corona, CA HON GEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection 39 Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK YAM Monster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha 45 Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ YAM Cycle Trader Rock River YAMAHA 52 Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL HQV Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 55 Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC SUZ JGR | Yoshimura | Suzuki Factory Racing 59 Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA YAM 3D Racing Yamaha 61 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT KAW MONSTER ENERGY | PRO CIRCUIT | KAWASAKI 66 Mitchell Oldenburg Staples, MN YAM Monster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha 72 Martin Castelo Ecuador HQV JMC Motorsports Racing | Fly Racing | WPS 73 Martin Davalos Ecuador KAW MONSTER ENERGY | PRO CIRCUIT | KAWASAKI 77 Challen Tennant Willis, TX KTM 3D Racing 83 Killian Auberson Switzerland KTM 91 Zack Williams Elko, MN KTM Fusion Motorsports 92 Adam Cianciarulo Clermont FL KAW MONSTER ENERGY | PRO CIRCUIT | KAWASAKI 110 Yusuke Watanabe Japan YAM Cycle Trader Rock River YAMAHA 112 Thomas Covington Vernon, AL HQV Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 122 Chris Howell Spokane, WA HQV JMC Motorsports | Integrity Electric 123 Mitchell Falk Costa Mesa, CA KTM Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM 127 Jacob Bork Fort Collins, CO YAM BC Granite and Marble | Motor Medic Racing | FXR 136 Joshua Philbrick Oconomowoc, WI KAW Sportland 2 139 Nathen LaPorte Rothschild, WI HON Sportland 2 | Precision Floors & Decor | LaPorte Racing 154 Chase Felong Oceanside, CA YAM North County Yamaha | XPR Motorsports | Fox Racing 156 Jacob Hayes Greensboro,NC YAM Cycle Trader Rock River YAMAHA 162 Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD YAM Concrete Plants Inc 167 Cody Williams Barneveld, WI HQV Latitude Graphics Racing 168 Cale Kuchnicki Alanson, MI KTM Highland Trails Racing 173 Grant Wall Lodi, CA YAM Fly Racing | DT1 | Pirelli 186 Tyler Monks Colorado Springs, CO HQV Monks Construction Racing 194 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN KTM FCC Motosports | Signation 196 Hunter Lawrence Corona, CA HON GEICO Honda AMSOIL Factory Connection 212 Tyler McCoy Australia YAM MX University | The Collective Family | McCoy's Gardening 232 Dylan Bolinger Corona, CA HQV AEO Powersports | MotoCutz | Fly Racing 233 Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA KTM Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM 259 Corbin Hayes Folsom, CA YAM TPJ Racing 268 Mitchel Suire New Iberia, LA HON Suire Racing 269 Dalton Dyer Benton, AR KAW Motographix | Pro Circuit | Greg Dyer Plumbing 286 Brandon Sussman Mission Viejo, CA YAM 291 Zane Merrett Crowley, TX KTM TPJ 310 Kai Aiello Temecula, CA KTM Pinnacle Nutrition Group - PNG 340 Blake Taylor Woodlawn, TN KTM Next Gear Race Programs | Stripes and More | Backyard Design 345 Joshua Prior Hebron, CT HQV Custom MX Supply | American Ladders and Scaffolds | 6D 407 Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA YAM 3D Racing | Yamaha 410 Tyler Lowe Menomonee Falls, WI KTM Southeast Sales | Reynard Training Complex | Acerbis 464 Branden Brill Pekin, IL YAM FXR | Precision Worx | Brill Racing 510 Travis Prier Elkader, IA HON 520 Dennis Ponton III Lakewood, WI KTM dP3 Apparel & Designs 529 Taylor Strauss Helenville, WI HQV Robs Performance Motorsports 546 Tylor Skodras Sussex, WI HQV Rob's Performance 554 Wade Brommel Indianola, IA KAW Real Ink Graphics | Cox Concrete | MX Tech 583 Corey Ridel East Hartland, CT HQV RS Racing 622 Zac Maley Laotto, IN YAM Tom Zont Racing | Mika Metals | Maxima 657 Justin Wolf Franklin, WI KAW Sportland 2 Powersports 747 Cody Gray Dacono, CO YAM Tri City Cycle | Performance Equipment | Pro Action Suspension 753 Derik Brewster Northglenn, CO HON Moto-Fresh 898 Jack Fowler Dallas, OR HON Motosport Hillsboro | Fly Racing | Twisted Development 916 Jorge Rubalcava Paradise, TX HON JR Racing 931 Stephen Vuckson New Salem, IN HON 936 Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX YAM Monster Energy Yamalube Star Yamaha Racing 964 Mitchell Goheen Canada YAM Blackstock Motorsports | Motozilli

125 All Star