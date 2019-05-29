GNCC Continues Partnership with Four Co-Sanctioning Race Organizations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to welcome back four race organizations to serve as co-sanctioning partners as the 2019 season continues on. A total of nine out of 13 rounds will be partnered with premier regional racing bodies, which will allow racers to connect with various racing series while continuing to advance the sport of off-road racing.

GNCC Racing welcomes back New York Off-Road Association (NYOA), formerly known as Western New York Off-Road Association. Multiple racers compete in both the NYOA and GNCC series and with memberships in New York being at a record high. Both Tomahawk and Black Sky will be co-sanctioned events.

"We are very excited to be working with Racer Productions in 2019 on the two GNCC rounds in upstate New York. The melding of the best off-road series in New York State with the best off-road series in the nation is a perfect and natural union," said Joel Grover, NYOA President. "The New York Off-road Association is proud to include the two New York GNCC rounds in our newly titled series, the Kenda New York X-Country State Championship, an AMA featured series. The Tomahawk and Black Sky events are certain to be highlights of 2019 series for both NYOA and GNCC racers alike."

Returning for another season is the Southeastern Enduro and Trail Riders Association (SETRA), who will be co-sanctioning at four rounds on the GNCC circuit. SETRA members competed in The Specialized General, FMF Steele Creek, and CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet GNCC races.

"SETRA is once again excited to co-sanction with the GNCC for The General, Steele Creek, and Camp Coker Bullet events," said Chris Doran, SETRA President. "This is a great opportunity for our riders to compete on a national level and still receive points for the local series. We always look forward to participating in the GNCC's as they are such quality, fun, and exciting events."

Indiana Cross Country Racing (IXCR) co-sanctioned the X-Factor GNCC on May 4-5 in Peru, Indiana, and will co-sanction the infamous AMSOIL Ironman GNCC on October 26-27 in Crawfordsville, Indiana, as well. IXCR has been associated with the GNCC Series since 2009, where they have helped grow the Indiana events even setting records at the Ironman GNCC in 2016. Top ATV competitor, Brycen Neal took home first overall in the ATV standings for 2018, other top ATV contenders that often make an appearance at WEXCR events are Adam McGill, Josh Merritt, Cody Collier, and Johnny Gallagher.

Woods Extreme XC Racing (WEXCR) came back this season with a co-sanctioned race at The Wiseco John Penton GNCC in Millfield, Ohio on May 18-19. WEXCR has continued to grow after being founded in 2011 with events throughout Ohio and West Virginia.

The 2019 AMSOIL GNCC series continues this weekend, June 1 and 2, with the Dunlop GNCC in Odessa, New York. To find out more about the SETRA, IXCR, NYOA, and WEXCR series, please visit their websites.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.