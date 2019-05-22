He's finally done. He finally said it. James Stewart is retired. Yeah, you already knew he was done, but with his retirement official, we can begin the real reviews of James Stewart's career. Here comes a conversation with Racer X Online editors Jason Weigandt and Chase Stallo, discussing the timing and execution of Stewart's announcement (Fridays at 5 pm?), how difficult life at the top of the sport must be (and yet how difficult it must be to leave that behind), and how Stewart will shine much brighter under history's light. Lots to unpack here, so let's get to it!

