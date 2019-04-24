Joey Savatgy is not sure what to do. In today's social media age, he knows fans wants more transparency and honesty, but if he says too much, he'll be labeled a complainer.

In part two of this Exhaust podcast with Jason Weigandt, Joey talks about getting heat for falling in front of Ken Roczen in Nashville, the reaction from fans when he signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki, and what went down at the Monster Energy Cup, where he moved over for new teammate Eli Tomac.

It's been a good season for Savatgy on the racetrack, and he's also working hard on fixing his reputation off of it. Have a listen here to get his thoughts on the process. Listen to part one here.

