Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Martin Davalos
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 27
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Let's Watch Some 125 All Star Races

The List Let's Watch Some 125 All Star Races

April 19, 2019 9:20am
by:

There are very few things that we as fans of this sport can agree upon. What was going on with Eli Tomac at points this year? Ha, good luck. You’d have a better chance getting Weege to stay somewhere other than the airport following races.

I say few, though, because there are certain things that all of us love, one of those being TWO-STROKES!!!! Just the sound of a full gate of two-bangers firing off the gate brings joy to our lives. 

Well, we’ll be seeing a lot more two-strokes at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2019 as MX Sports (sister company of this site) has expanded the popular 125 All Star Series to ALL 12 rounds this year.

With thoughts of pre-mix dancing in our heads, we decided to look back at some of our coverage from the series last year.

For our entire collection from 2018, visit our YouTube channel and remember to subscribe so you can follow our coverage from this year.  

Forget work, go watch some two-strokes.

Hangtown

Hangtown | Ryan Villopoto

The Bikes of the 125 Race | Hangtown

Thunder Valley

Thunder Valley | Split Screen

High Point

High Point | Darryn Durham

Southwick

Southwick | Billy Ainsworth

Southwick | Doug Dubach

Washougal

Washougal | Ryan Villopoto

Washougal | Mike Brown

Budds Creek

Budds Creek | Ty Masterpool

Budds Creek | Ryan Hughes