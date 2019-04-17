Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Martin Davalos
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 27
Redux News and Notes From Denver

April 17, 2019 10:30am

BY THE NUMBERS

18

Points between Cooper Webb and second-place Eli Tomac.

5

Wins this season for Tomac. Webb has the most in the premier class with six.

26

All-time supercross wins in the premier class for Tomac. His 26 wins are ninth most in supercross history, one behind Bob Hannah.

332

Points through 15 rounds for 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson. 

332

Points for Webb through 15 rounds in 2019.

Jeff Kardas

4th

Place finish in Denver for Justin Bogle, matching a 450SX career-high set in San Diego earlier this year.

9th

Place finish for Josh Grant in the 450SX main event, his first top 10 since returning to fill-in for Aaron Plessinger.

10th

Place finish in 450SX for Justin Hill, just his second top 10 finish this season.

Rich Shepherd

Wins for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo.

6

Laps led in the 250SX West Region main event by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Michael Mosiman.

37

Different riders that have made at least one main event in 250SX West Region after Blaine Silveria and Johnny Garcia made their first mains of the year in Denver.

9th

Place finish for Dylan Merriam in 250SX, his first career top 10 finish.

Rich Shepherd

QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK

Justin Bogle | 4th in 450SX

“Tonight was a great night. The track was my style and it was fun out there tonight. I grabbed my first heat win of the year and rode strong in the main event for a solid fourth. I have been putting in the work and it is starting to show. We’ll take the week off and then be ready to fight for a podium in New Jersey.”

Joey Savatgy | 5th in 450SX

“I wasn’t sure how this weekend was going to go after hurting my shoulder last weekend, but I was determined to get back out there and give it my all. It wasn’t easy, but overall I’m proud to put Kawasaki up front again and thankful for my team’s support. I got more experience running up front with the top contenders and I’m still shooting for a podium finish, but another top-five is good, especially given the circumstances. I’m looking forward to a weekend off and allowing myself to rest up and get ready for New Jersey.”

Ken Roczen | 7th in 450SX

“Today was a struggle. I felt off all day. Qualifying didn’t go great, then I got bad starts in both races, and I just ran out of steam in the main event. I’m trying to get my body back to 100 percent but it’s been a challenge so I’m really looking forward to a weekend off. I’ve been fighting fatigue and trying to figure out what’s going on for a while now, so it’s been hard to come to the races feeling the way I have been. The elevation today definitely didn’t help either. I know once I’m able to get this fixed and get some consistency in my program, I’ll be in a good position to start winning. Hopefully I can come back and finish the last two races strong.”

Cole Seely | 19th in 450SX

“I’m bummed with how tonight ended, considering how well it started. We’ve been making steady progress and I’ve had some good rides the past couple weeks, so I was hoping to build on that. My heat race was great but the main event was a different story. My start wasn’t good and then I just had multiple incidents, going down once and then coming together with Alex Ray and getting his foot peg in my front wheel. I could hear and kind of see the broken spokes but I didn’t know how many were actually broken, so I didn’t want to risk it. I pulled in and they changed it so I could at least go out and finish—not how I wanted to end the night but we’re moving forward.”

Rich Shepherd

RJ Hampshire | 4th in 250SX

“Felt decent all day. Shoulder was a bit weak coming into the weekend and I wasn’t sure how it was gonna hold up, but it ended up being pretty good. Second in my heat race and then main event got another good start but got caught up in a crash the first lap and lost a bunch of positions. Then got caught up in [Chris] Blose’s crash a few laps later and I’m really not sure how I saved it! That was crazy. Other than those two incidents the main was pretty good. I was around eighth at one point and came back to fourth, so I was happy with the riding. That was good, but I really need another podium! We’re going to go after it in Vegas!”

Enzo Lopes | 10th in 250SX

“It was snowing so much in the first qualifying session. There’s a first time for everything! All things considered, finishing tenth was good. I was happy to line up with my injuries. The doctor said I needed six weeks to heal, and I stayed off the bike for two weeks. I was happy to qualify pretty well and mix it up. I made a mistake after the whoops and went down in the heat race, so I had to go to the LCQ. I got a good start and rode smooth and saved energy for the main. In the main, my gate pick was really far outside and I had a rough start. I was running 11th or 12th for a while and moved into 10th place. I thought I had another lap left to catch the guys in front of me, but then the race ended. Racing with a broken wrist isn’t easy. I won’t lie, it’s hurting! Still, I’m up for the challenge and ready for Vegas.”

Garrett Marchbanks | 22nd in 250SX

“I’m thankful I’m not badly injured and I’ve got a great team that will help me get back to where I need to be. I know where I belong out there and we’ve made a lot of progress this season. I’ve learned a lot, so I’m looking forward to finishing out the season in Las Vegas in a few weeks.”

LAP TIMES

450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
11st43.174544.573Eli Tomac
22nd43.785644.835Cooper Webb
33rd44.024545.167Marvin Musuqin
46th44.134845.413Blake Baggett
55th44.193345.453Joey Savatgy
67th44.264745.52Ken Roczen
78th44.3851245.865Zach Osborne
84th44.589545.382Justin Bogle
910th44.678445.591Justin Hill
1020th44.748645.12Dean Wilson
1119th44.7701146.069Cole Seely
129th45.098945.917Josh Grant
1311th45.193646.292Tyler Bowers
1412th45.358646.474Ben LaMay
1513th45.472746.819Kyle Chisholm
1615th45.8081147.974Alex Ray
1714th45.869747.294Ryan Breece
1817th46.075448.339John Short
1916th46.2891146.289Carlen Gardner
2021st46.531547.199Austin Politelli
2118th47.004449.106Charles Lefrancois
22DNS---Mike Alessi

250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
11st44.392645.142Adam Cianciarulo
22nd44.396845.283Dylan Ferrandis
33rd44.722345.386Colt Nichols
45th44.737646.071Michael Mosiman
57th44.749446.584Jimmy Decotis
64th44.972745.771RJ Hampshire
715th44.994446.251Chris Blose
86th45.532646.101Cameron McAdoo
98th45.910447.257Justin Starling
1012th46.385848.076Sean Cantrell
119th46.449347.327Dylan Merriam
1210th46.567347.312Enzo Lopes
1311th46.690747.829Martin Castelo
1419th46.705448.865Jerry Robin
1513th46.709448.051Robbie Wageman
1614th46.882649.054Killian Auberson
1717th47.546648.507Bradley Lionnet
1816th47.749349.662Logan Karnow
1920th47.828351.569Chris Howell
2018th48.082550.493Johnny Garcia
2121st50.002352.838Blaine Silveira
22DNF---Garrett Marchbanks

GIF OF THE WEEKEND