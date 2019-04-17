BY THE NUMBERS 18 Points between Cooper Webb and second-place Eli Tomac. 5 Wins this season for Tomac. Webb has the most in the premier class with six. 26 All-time supercross wins in the premier class for Tomac. His 26 wins are ninth most in supercross history, one behind Bob Hannah. 332 Points through 15 rounds for 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson. 332 Points for Webb through 15 rounds in 2019.

Jeff Kardas

4th Place finish in Denver for Justin Bogle, matching a 450SX career-high set in San Diego earlier this year. 9th Place finish for Josh Grant in the 450SX main event, his first top 10 since returning to fill-in for Aaron Plessinger. 10th Place finish in 450SX for Justin Hill, just his second top 10 finish this season.

Rich Shepherd

5 Wins for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo. 6 Laps led in the 250SX West Region main event by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Michael Mosiman. 37 Different riders that have made at least one main event in 250SX West Region after Blaine Silveria and Johnny Garcia made their first mains of the year in Denver. 9th Place finish for Dylan Merriam in 250SX, his first career top 10 finish.

Rich Shepherd

QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK Justin Bogle | 4th in 450SX “Tonight was a great night. The track was my style and it was fun out there tonight. I grabbed my first heat win of the year and rode strong in the main event for a solid fourth. I have been putting in the work and it is starting to show. We’ll take the week off and then be ready to fight for a podium in New Jersey.” Joey Savatgy | 5th in 450SX “I wasn’t sure how this weekend was going to go after hurting my shoulder last weekend, but I was determined to get back out there and give it my all. It wasn’t easy, but overall I’m proud to put Kawasaki up front again and thankful for my team’s support. I got more experience running up front with the top contenders and I’m still shooting for a podium finish, but another top-five is good, especially given the circumstances. I’m looking forward to a weekend off and allowing myself to rest up and get ready for New Jersey.” Ken Roczen | 7th in 450SX “Today was a struggle. I felt off all day. Qualifying didn’t go great, then I got bad starts in both races, and I just ran out of steam in the main event. I’m trying to get my body back to 100 percent but it’s been a challenge so I’m really looking forward to a weekend off. I’ve been fighting fatigue and trying to figure out what’s going on for a while now, so it’s been hard to come to the races feeling the way I have been. The elevation today definitely didn’t help either. I know once I’m able to get this fixed and get some consistency in my program, I’ll be in a good position to start winning. Hopefully I can come back and finish the last two races strong.” Cole Seely | 19th in 450SX “I’m bummed with how tonight ended, considering how well it started. We’ve been making steady progress and I’ve had some good rides the past couple weeks, so I was hoping to build on that. My heat race was great but the main event was a different story. My start wasn’t good and then I just had multiple incidents, going down once and then coming together with Alex Ray and getting his foot peg in my front wheel. I could hear and kind of see the broken spokes but I didn’t know how many were actually broken, so I didn’t want to risk it. I pulled in and they changed it so I could at least go out and finish—not how I wanted to end the night but we’re moving forward.”

Rich Shepherd